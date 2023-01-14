Scott Stallings FINALLY got his Masters invitation, and his wife delivered a hilarious dagger when he opened it | Golf News and Tour Information

The story went understandably viral last week when a Scott Stallings who is real estate agent and “90s-shooter” from Atlanta opened his mail and got the Masters invite that was supposed to go to three-time PGA Tour player Scott Stallings, who’d be anxious to make official his first Augusta appearance in nine years. The regular-guy Stallings posted about it on social media and got the attention of the world, and by the time the week was over, Golfer Scott had invited Realtor Scott to come to a practice round at the Masters.