Scott Springer takes over as Cincinnati basketball, football Reporter

As the University of Cincinnati Bearcats men’s basketball team enters its final slate of American Athletic Conference play, Scott Springer will take over as UC beat reporter for The Enquirer/Cincinnati.com.

Springer brings more than three decades of experience to the beat and a breadth of knowledge about Bearcats athletics. During his 12-year tenure with The Enquirer, Springer has mostly covered high school sports, but also Bengals, Reds and the Western & Southern Open.

A Graduate of both UC and the University of South Florida, Springer started his Journalism career at WFLA in Tampa, Florida. Springer moved home in 1990 and began working at 700-WLW.

Springer’s tenure at 700-WLW included the 1990 World Series Champion Cincinnati Reds, producing a sports talk show for Cris Collinsworth and various Anchor and fill-in roles. Springer also worked on Cincinnati Bearcats football broadcasts from 1994-2008.

