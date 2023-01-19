Scott Satterfield’s staff hosting top junior UC football recruits

With strength and conditioning already underway for current players, the University of Cincinnati football staff will be hosting several top-notch Juniors this weekend on campus. Typically, major colleges host such weekends to show off their facilities and give the players a taste of the college environment.

The players will also be invited to attend Sunday’s 1 pm Bearcat basketball tip-off with the Memphis Tigers. While that game is still an American Athletic Conference contest, the players being recruited will be sold on the value of Big 12 football. Cincinnati officially joins the Big 12 on July 1 and all are awaiting the announcement of the conference schedule for next season.

Among those expected this weekend is the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference sack leader Elias Rudolph of Taft, along with teammates Jay’Quan Bostic, Quinton Price and Tayshawn Banks. Greater Miami Conference rushing leader Talon Fisher of Fairfield is also on the list, along with explosive TJ Engleman of Hughes.

Here are the scheduled attendees:

Running backs

Sean Patrick, 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, Kenston High School

Tre McLeod, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Wyncote, Pennsylvania

TJ Engleman, 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, Hughes High School

Engleman was a key player for Princeton as a sophomore before transferring to Hughes. Eligible for the first five games of the season, he was 40-for-59 as a quarterback for 524 yards and nine touchdowns. Running the ball he had 598 yards and nine scores. Engleman was previously a Georgia Tech commit.

Wide receivers

Jeremiah Watkins, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, KIPP High School, Columbus

Dorian Williams, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Princeton High School

Williams had 22 catches for 374 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings.

Tra’Mar Harris, 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Winton Woods High School

Harris had 53 catches for 806 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Warriors.

Da’Lin Wilkins, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Clayton Northmont

Dorian Brew, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Clayton Northmont

Tight ends

Willie Rodriguez, 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Covington Catholic

Gavin Grover, 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Olentangy High School, Columbus

Jack Sammarco, 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Walnut Hills

Sammarco had 14 catches for 136 yards and two scores for the Eagles.

Offensive lineman

Ben Camara, 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, KIPP High School, Columbus

Dane Wleklinski, 6-foot-6, 272 pounds, Dublin Jerome, Columbus

Aba Selm, 6-foot-4, 293 pounds, Simon Kenton High School

Jake Wheelock, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Stebbins High School, Dayton

Mark Nave, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Toledo Central Catholic

Gavin Dabo, 6-foot-5, 254 pounds, Grove City High School

Defensive lineman

Francis Brewu, 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, Thomas Worthington High School, Columbus

Demetrius John, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Westerville North High School, Columbus

Dom Kirks, 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Trey Regovich, 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Lakewood St. Edward

Defensive end

Elijah King, 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, Gahanna Lincoln High School

Elias Rudolph, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Taft High School

The highly-touted junior had 87 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and led the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference with 17.5 sacks.

Javon Hammonds, 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Huber Heights Wayne

Linebacker

Ben Kamara, 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Akron East

Defensive back

Tayshawn Banks, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Taft High School

Banks had 55 tackles and eight interceptions for the Senators.

Terhyon Nichols, 6-foot, 175 pounds, Withrow High School

Nichols had 59 tackles and three forced fumbles for the Tigers.

Quinton Price, 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, Taft High School

Price had 12 tackles, three tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.

Koy Beasley, 6-foot, 180 pounds, La Salle

Beasley is a speedster who had 19 kickoff returns for 508 yards and a score, 33 tackles, a forced fumble and a pick on defense and 23 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns on offense.

Corey Myrick, 6-foot-2, 160 pounds, Colerain High School

Myrick had 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a pick-six for the Cardinals.

Reggie Powers, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, Centerville

Cam Frazier, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, KIPP High School, Columbus

Jay’Quan Bostic, 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, Taft High School

Bostic had 28 tackles and six picks for the Senators. On offense they caught 16 passes for 322 yards and six touchdowns.

Zae Jennings, 6-foot-2,195 pounds, Colerain

As a quarterback, Jennings was 30-for-66 passing for 393 yards and three scores. He ran for 719 yards in eight games for eight touchdowns.

Athlete/quarterback

Talon Fisher, 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Fairfield High School

Fisher has been a three-year starter for the Indians at quarterback He led the Greater Miami Conference in rushing with 1,566 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. They threw for 1,386 yards and nine scores.