Scott Rabalais: Analytics love this LSU football team, even if the eye test does not | LSU

The eye test doesn’t make you fall in love with this LSU football team.

There are flashes, such as defensive end BJ Ojulari running down Auburn’s Speedy quarterback Robby Ashford from behind, that have been breathtaking. But the team on balance has at times been exasperating, as was expected in LSU’s first season under Brian Kelly.

The Offensive line is a constant shuffle.

The passing and running games have taken turns being underwhelming.

The secondary has been prone to giving up big passes.

And special teams … well, in a few words, not so special.

Yet here LSU is, 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers are ranked No. 25 in the AP poll going into Saturday’s Matinee with No. 8 Tennessee (11 a.m., ESPN). There has to be a reason for it.

Some interesting analytics certainly think so.

ESPN’s now extensively quoted Football Power Index has a huge crush on the Tigers. And the FPI has gotten only more besotted with LSU as the season has progressed.

The FPI has been pretty bullish on LSU since the preseason, predicting the Tigers to go 9-3. Now LSU is picked to win all but one of its remaining games — naturally the one against No. 1 Alabama — to finish 10-2.

If LSU goes 10-2 in Brian Kelly’s first year, he should be the first LSU Coach to get a statue outside Tiger Stadium.

The FPI isn’t perfect. It picked LSU as a heavy favorite to beat Florida State. LSU’s kick blocking, or lack thereof, apparently didn’t compute.

But while the Tigers look at first glance to be a Shaky 2½-point underdog against the Volunteers, the FPI says take LSU like the game has already been played. Well, maybe not quite like that, but it gives the Tigers a 58.3% chance to win. Any rationally thinking LSU fan would take those odds, if not to the bank, at least to heart.

Here’s where the FPI pegged LSU going into the season, and here’s where it has LSU with its seven remaining games:

• Florida State: Preseason LSU 71.0% to win, pregame LSU 74.4% to win (FSU, 24-23).

• Southern: Preseason LSU 99.5% to win, pregame LSU 100% (LSU, 65-17).

• Miss. Country: Preseason LSU 68.2% to win, pregame LSU 59.2% (LSU, 31-16).

• New Mexico: Preseason LSU 98.6% to win, pregame LSU 100% (LSU, 38-0).

• Auburn: Preseason Auburn 57.4% to win, pregame LSU 77.5% (LSU, 21-17).

• Tennessee: Preseason LSU 67.7% to win, now LSU 58.3% (Tennessee favored by 2½).

• At Florida: Preseason LSU 55.3% to win, now LSU 70.6%.

• Ole Miss: Preseason LSU 63.0% to win, now LSU 60.5%.

• Alabama: Preseason Alabama 81.5% to win, now Alabama 80.0%.

• At Arkansas: Preseason LSU 54.2% to win, now LSU 72.3%.

• UAB: Preseason LSU 88.4% to win, now LSU 90.6%.

• At Texas A&M: Preseason Texas A&M 55.5% to win, now LSU 69.3%.

How exactly does the FPI work? ESPN describes it as “a predictive rating system designed to measure team strength and project performance going forward. The Ultimate goal of FPI is not to rank teams 1 through 128 (there are now 131 teams in the FBS); rather, it is to correctly predict games and season outcomes. If Vegas ever published the power rankings it uses to set its lines, they would look quite a lot like FPI.”

That doesn’t completely explain why Tennessee is a 2½-point favorite, but LSU is certainly within the predictive ballpark when it comes to the betting line. Especially since the Tigers are playing in their stadium.

ESPN also has Writer Bill Connelly’s SP+ rankings, which he described as “a tempo and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.” According to the SP+, LSU also fares comparatively well coming in at No. 19 this week with an SP+ rating of 16.4. That’s just behind Clemson (SP+ rating: 16.6), which is at No. 5 in the AP and coaches polls.

The eye test is behind Clemson being at such a higher station than LSU in the polls. But even an Analyst such as ESPN’s Matt Stinchcomb is coming around to the Threat LSU is to Tennessee, especially getting the Vols in Tiger Stadium.

“It’s a hostile environment,” Stinchcomb said on the “Paul Finebaum Show.” “You went and beat Pittsburgh on the road. Playing Pittsburgh on the road is not the same as playing LSU on the road.

“How good are they (the Vols)?” Really, outside of Ohio State, college football is flatter than it seemed in the past. There doesn’t seem to be as much separation as in other years. It makes for a lot less foregone conclusions going into Saturdays.”

That is, unless you take the FPI as gospel. At this point, it’s a fair bet LSU probably would.