Scott Lundgren is the MountainView-Preserve Men’s Golf Association’s 2022 Club Champion | Sports

The MountainView-Preserve Men’s Golf Association held its annual Club Championship tournament on Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Preserve and Thursday, November 10, 2022, at MountainView. Eight flights were formed, based on Handicap and tee selection. The overall Winner in the first flight, with a two-day Gross score of 153, was Scott Lundgren, edging out John Brubaker in a playoff.

Other flight winners were: Doug Anderson, Ken See, Ted Olson, Bill Burnett, Greg Cahill, Manny Lemos, and Scott Newberry. Following the second day of competition, a luncheon was held in the MountainView Ballroom to celebrate the winners. Free beer helped ease the pain for those who didn’t win, but shoulda-coulda.

Congratulations to Scott Lundgren on a brilliant performance that earned him the title of 2022 MPMGA Club Champion—or, as the Brits would say, the Champion Golfer of the Year!

Congratulations to the other seven flight winners, too, as well as the 41 Golfers who played well enough to finish “in the money.” A great time was had by all.