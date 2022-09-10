Scott Hanson of “NFL RedZone” conversation | Sports Media Watch Podcast

Get ready for Week 1 of the NFL season with a special guest on the Sports Media Watch podcast, the familiar voice who welcomes viewers each week to seven hours of commercial-free football, “NFL RedZone” host Scott Hanson.

Hanson joins host TJ Rives and Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch to share how RedZone has changed over his 14-year tenure. Just how many screens are Scott and his production team having to keep up with in their studio/control room? Plus — is he a little more animated when big plays benefit his Fantasy football team? Did the NFL broadcasting hot stove catch his attention? Also, is he a perfectionist about his work?

Hear all of that, plus a story about Halftime at last year’s Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and how he almost missed the beginning of the second half of action with the Rams and the Bengals — and the Liberties at least one fan took a selfie .

It’s all part of a special edition of the “SportsMediaWatch.com Podcast” and make sure to follow/subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, etc.!! For more interviews, check out the other shows on the SMW podcast feed. George Ofman had Greg Gumbel as his guest on his “Tell Me A Story I Don’t Know” podcast this week, while the “Announcer Schedules Podcast” had an interview with longtime boxing voice Barry Tompkins.

