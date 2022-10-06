Scott Foster already enforcing 1 new NBA rule during preseason

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA referee Scott Foster looks on during the third quarter between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA appears to be serious about enforcing one new rule this season.

During Tuesday’s preseason game between the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, Veteran NBA referee Scott Foster formally warned the Heat bench for standing during the course of play, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The Crackdown is part of a new rule that the NBA instituted this offseason. Nicknamed by fans as the “Theo Pinson Rule” (after the Dallas Mavericks reserve), the rule more strictly enforces bench decorum, particularly on bench players who are standing and being disruptive during live play.

Per Winderman, the rule change seeks to restrict “prolonged standing” and “crowding of the sideline” by bench personnel. Those in violation of the new rule will be issued a warning, followed by a delay-of-game warning, followed by a one-shot technical foul.

During their run to the Western Conference Finals last postseason, the Mavs were fined multiple times by the league for violating bench decorum rules (with some fines sparking particular controversy). Now the other 29 NBA teams will have to be on their best bench behavior this season as well.

