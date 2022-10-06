Scott Foster already enforcing 1 new NBA rule during preseason

The NBA appears to be serious about enforcing one new rule this season.

During Tuesday’s preseason game between the Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves, Veteran NBA referee Scott Foster formally warned the Heat bench for standing during the course of play, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Heat bench gave a warning by referee Scott Foster — part of a new rule — for standing during the course of play. Second warning is a technical foul. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 4, 2022

The Crackdown is part of a new rule that the NBA instituted this offseason. Nicknamed by fans as the “Theo Pinson Rule” (after the Dallas Mavericks reserve), the rule more strictly enforces bench decorum, particularly on bench players who are standing and being disruptive during live play.

See below for Part 3 of the 2022-23 Points of Education video (narrated by SVP, Head of Referee Development and Training Monty McCutchen), which provides examples and guidance regarding Bench Conduct and Respect For The Game: pic.twitter.com/i98dHOjuW6 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) September 26, 2022

Per Winderman, the rule change seeks to restrict “prolonged standing” and “crowding of the sideline” by bench personnel. Those in violation of the new rule will be issued a warning, followed by a delay-of-game warning, followed by a one-shot technical foul.

NBA rules change this season to limit prolonged standing of bench players/coaches and crowding of the sideline. Warning first. Then delay-of-game warning. Then technical. Unsportsmanlike technical assessed for players not in game who enter playing court or making “distracting” move. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) September 23, 2022

During their run to the Western Conference Finals last postseason, the Mavs were fined multiple times by the league for violating bench decorum rules (with some fines sparking particular controversy). Now the other 29 NBA teams will have to be on their best bench behavior this season as well.