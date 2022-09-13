Scotlandville High, Madison Prep football teams to face off in first-ever NBR Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – Scotlandville Magnet High School and Madison Preparatory Academy are preparing to unite the community through football during the first-ever North Baton Rouge (NBR) Classic.

The two teams will bring together communities from both schools on Friday, Sept. 16 beginning at 7 pm for the Inaugural event.

The game is presented by Project 70805 and Capital City Collision and will take place at Scotlandville High. The address is 9870 Scotland Avenue.

Organizers say the rivalry match will follow the theme of Scotlandville’s Homecoming last year, which was “One Scotlandville” to unite alumni, faculty and staff.

“The idea for the NBR Classic goes back to last year’s homecoming. I wanted to be more involved in my high school and unite the school’s two alum bases. After having a conversation with Principal Jackson about being more involved while promoting our successful alumni, it made sense to do a game,” said Jason Hughes, owner and founder of Project 70805 and Capital City Collision. Hughes is a product of Scotlandville Magnet High School.

Scotlandville High School changed in the 80s, going from a traditional high school to a magnet school focusing on engineering. The class of 1982-83 was the first class with the Eagles mascot with blue and gray school colors. After the 2008-09 school year, Scotlandville moved to a dual program incorporating the non-magnet track. They returned to being the Hornets, and the school colors returned to black and gold.

Over the years, the two alumni bases, Hornets and Eagles, have been separated, but last year the administration began building the bridge to unite as “One Scotlandville.”

“Whether you are an Eagle or a Hornet, if your colors were blue and gray or black and gold, it’s still Scotlandville,” said Paul Jackson, Principal of Scotlandville Magnet High. Jackson graduated from Scotlandville as an Eagle but grew up in a house full of Hornets. “We are all Scotlandville, and we want to show that Unity to the high school that has graduated alumni who have gone on to do tremendous things! All should be acknowledged and celebrated.”

The NBR Classic will be this year’s “Eagle Night,” where the colors and mascot that existed for some 26 years will be acknowledged and celebrated.

Outside of Reconnecting as “One Scotlandville,” the NBR Classic will bring together two great schools with several connections.

Scotlandville’s new head Coach Ryan Cook, formerly Madison Prep defensive coordinator, is in his first season as a Hornet. Cook will go up against his mentor and former boss, Madison Prep head football coach, Landry Williams.

Alisa Welsh, Principal at Madison Preparatory Academy, says the game is the coming together of two great schools in the community. “Scotlandville Magnet High School is the Cornerstone of the community; built on a tradition of pride and excellence. Madison Preparatory Academy has risen to be the standard for all charter schools, excelling in academics and athletics. Both schools represent our city well,” said Welsh.

The NBR Classic will kick off Thursday night with an alumni mixer at Main Lobby from 6-9 pm During Friday’s game, Scotlandville will welcome back former Hornet’s cornerback Kelvin Joseph to retire his jersey. Joseph was the 2021 second-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys.

Alumni, fans, Faculty and staff are encouraged to come out for the special event.

