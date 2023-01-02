Scoring became second nature for Newton’s Reich throughout his career

Jan. 2—All Carder Reich knew how to do was score the soccer ball.

A four-year starter for the Newton soccer team, Reich eclipsed 100 goals in his career, including a 57-goal campaign in his junior year.

What all of that led to was a player who became one of the most electric goal-scorers in the program’s history.

“He’s left-footed, and the Defenders don’t see that a lot, and the way he breaks away from them throws them off because of his dominance on the left foot,” Eagles’ head Coach Matt Creadore said. “But how he can move off the ball made him as good as he was. We didn’t have that in the past; we had strong target forwards, but not with the movement off the ball that could create opportunities as he could.”

“He’s able to place the ball,” Creadore continued. “Ross Farley could push through anybody, and that’s how he scored, but Carder doesn’t do that. He’s more finesse, and in the clutch times, that’s what you need more than anything else. That’s what made him as good as he was , and the fact that it seemed like once he opened it up, it was on, which was a good and a bad thing because whenever he opened it up, we didn’t score, but when he would, it just kept coming.”

Creadore knows that scoring wouldn’t be possible without the presence of Gage Reynolds, either.

Reynolds and Reich are the best of friends, according to Creadore, and that chemistry showed on the pitch.

“It was great. They’re best friends, and they work well together, and the fact that they were both as strong as they have accelerated the team in general,” Creadore said. “You could see it, not just this year, but in the past. The main line of the scoring came through them, and we were very fortunate to have both of them together, stay healthy, and be injury-free. We were very fortunate to have that for the last three years.”

Reich and Reynolds led Newton to new heights.

Newton played for three regional championships with both on the team, winning one.

They both accomplished that regional championship goal as seniors.

Newton defeated Teutopolis, 2-1, at St. Anthony’s Bulldog Field, with Reich and Reynolds embracing each other at the center of the pitch — both with wide smiles — afterwards.

“From the beginning of the season, those guys were focused on that, and I was thrilled to see them get it because they didn’t have one under their belt yet, and they deserved it,” Creadore said.

GET TO KNOW CARDER

What was your favorite moment from the season? “Winning regionals.”

What was the funniest moment from the season? “After regionals, we dumped the water cooler on Matt.”

What is your routine before, during, and after matches? “Before the game, we all get ready in the back of a truck bed with friends; we usually drink energy drinks, get suited up, and head out to the field. Then, afterwards, we finish packing up and head back home.”

What is your favorite sport besides tennis? “Baseball.”

What is your favorite restaurant? “Joe’s Italian Foods & Pizza.”

If you won the lottery, what would you do with your winnings? “Build my baseball field.”

I need concert tickets to… “Zach Bryan.”

