Scorecard from the night of Michael Jordan’s 20,000th NBA point up for auction

Fans wanting to own a unique piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia will have their chance this week, but it may cost them quite a bit of money. A Jordan-autographed scorecard from the night he joined the 20,000-point club is up for auction at Lelands. The scoresheet, which is from the Chicago Bulls’ 120-95 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 8, 1993, is currently owned by Bulls play-by-play announcer Neil Funk.

In that game, Jordan led all scorers with 35 points, and he hit 20,000 points with a 3-point shot in the second quarter. Later that season, the Bulls would win their third straight NBA title while Jordan was named league MVP.

Of course, Jordan would continue racking up points after joining the 20,000-point club. Jordan finished his legendary career with 32,292 points, which ranks fifth all-time in NBA history.

Earlier this year, the jersey that Jordan wore in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals was auctioned off for $10.1 million. That made it the most expensive piece of game-worn memorabilia ever to be sold at auction.

The scorecard from the night Jordan scored his 20,000th point isn’t expected to go for nearly that amount of money, but the starting bid was listed at $2,500. Bidding will end on Saturday, Dec. 10.