Scoreboard, results for Week 3 of Lubbock, Amarillo high school football

The wait is over, Texas high school football is back!

The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and Amarillo Globe-News are slated to offer coverage of games throughout the 806 area code this fall.

More:Dalhart’s Yahir Cancino Remembered as positive soul

And Week 3 is upon us.

A new way of thinking: Things are changing, for the better with shift to digital for AJ

Here’s a look at where the Lubbock AJ and AGN Reporters and Photographers will be covering games this weekend.

Things are changing, for the better with the shift to digital for sports in the Panhandle

Scoreboard, results for Week 3 of Lubbock, Amarillo high school football

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing the correct address below. Please submit with a name/contact number.

[email protected]

More: State of the program: A look at 2022 Lubbock Avalanche-Journal high school football teams

More:South Plains high school football stat leaders: Through Week 2

More:South Plains high school football schedule: Week 3

[email protected]

More: State of the program: Inside look at 2022 Amarillo Globe-News football teams

More:Amarillo Globe-News high school football schedule, Sept. 9

More:Amarillo Globe-News, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Week 3 high school football Picks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button