Scoreboard, results for Week 3 of Lubbock, Amarillo high school football
The wait is over, Texas high school football is back!
The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and Amarillo Globe-News are slated to offer coverage of games throughout the 806 area code this fall.
And Week 3 is upon us.
Here’s a look at where the Lubbock AJ and AGN Reporters and Photographers will be covering games this weekend.
To report scores
Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing the correct address below. Please submit with a name/contact number.
[email protected]
[email protected]
LUBBOCK THURSDAY GAME
Lubbock High 21, Levelland 14
LUBBOCK FRIDAY GAMES
Brownfield at Roosevelt
Coverage: Follow @byStephenGarcia on Twitter for live updates, with postgame analysis at lubbockonline.com.
Smyer at Floydada
Coverage: Follow @NathanGiese and @annierice_photo on Twitter for live updates, plus video, stories and photos to appear at lubbockonline.com.
AMARILLO THURSDAY GAME
CAPROCK 20, PAMPA 0
AMARILLO FRIDAY GAMES
Canyon vs. West Plains
Follow on Twitter: @hpisani91
Stratford at Gruver
Follow on Twitter: @ShawnMoranNews
Follow on Twitter: @NathanGiese, @annierice_photo