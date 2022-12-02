Score More Than 20% Off This Leading Golf Simulator

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Contributors are their own.

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t keep working on your golf game. It’s probably a good idea to keep playing throughout the season to make sure you keep your game sharp enough to help you close deals come spring. Fortunately for you, we’re offering a huge deal on the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator — 23% off for a limited time.





SwingLogic



Whether you’re looking to work on your own golf game or you want a gift for someone else, right now is the time to get this at-home golf simulator because December 8 is the last chance to order with free shipping that’s guaranteed to arrive by Christmas.

With newly redesigned sleeves, the SLX MicroSim offers some of the best latency among all virtual golf products on the market. The lightning-quick sensor is perfect for practicing in the winter. The full 4K home golf Simulator lets you connect through E6 Connect, with SwingLogic Ventures software that provides a more Immersive Gaming experience.

E6 Connect calibrates accuracy, offers detailed 3D swing analysis, and lets you play 3D-rendered versions of some of the world’s most famous golf courses. It’s suitable for all ages and abilities whether you’re just trying to have a little fun or you’re actively trying to work on your game. You can even play with your real clubs and, if you have the right setup, use real golf balls off a soft hitting mat.

Find out why the SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf MicroSimulator has earned a 4.4/5-star rating on Amazon. For a very limited time, you can get the complete system for 23% off $249 at just $189.99. And if you order by December 8, you can also lock in free shipping that is guaranteed to arrive by Christmas.

