Score, live updates of ACC opener

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge is done. Now it’s the ACC challenge.

Clemson is set to open its conference schedule at home Friday night against Wake Forest. Both teams are coming off wins in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Clemson beat Penn State, 101-94, in double overtime at Littlejohn Coliseum. Wake Forest won at Wisconsin, 78-75. The Demon Deacon’s only loss of the season came in overtime, 77-75, to Loyola Marymount at a tournament in Jamaica.

Wake Forest and Clemson are ranked first and second, respectively, in field goal percentage defense among ACC teams. Wake Forest’s offense is second in scoring (81.2 points per game) and Clemson is second in 3-point shooting (39.7 percent).

What time, channel is Clemson basketball vs. Wake Forest?

What: Wake Forest basketball (7-1, 0-0) at Clemson (6-2, 0-0)

Wake Forest basketball (7-1, 0-0) at Clemson (6-2, 0-0) When: 7 p.m. Friday

7 p.m. Friday Where : Littlejohn Coliseum

: Littlejohn Coliseum TV: BSSO (Tom Werme, Mike Gminski)

BSSO (Tom Werme, Mike Gminski) Radio/Internet : WCCP/Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret)

: WCCP/Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret) Satellite radio: Sirius/XM: 371 (Clemson broadcast)

Clemson has four starters averaging in double-figure scoring, and the other is close. Chase Hunter leads with 15.4 points (with 42 assists), followed respectively by Hunter Tyson at 14.1 (with 8.8 rebounds), Brevin Galloway at 10.9 and PJ Hall at 10.6. Alex Hemenway is at 9.9.

Graduate student guard Tyree Appleby leads Wake Forest with 19.6 points per game.

Wake Forest was picked in the ACC preseason poll to finish ninth and Clemson for 11th. Clemson is No. 61 in the latest rankings by Ken Pomeroy, seven spots ahead of Wake Forest.

Clemson has won 14 of the past 16 games against Wake Forest. In the only meeting last season, the Tigers scored an 80-69 win at home that Tyson and Hall missed due to injuries.

Clemson will next play three straight non-conference games before going all ACC the rest of the way, beginning Dec. 21 at Georgia Tech and Dec. 30 at home against NC State.

Clemson basketball score vs. Wake Forest: Live updates