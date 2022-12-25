Score $200 for Christmas Day NFL, NBA Matchups

The latest DraftKings Maryland promo code offer might not be physically under the Christmas tree, but it’s a gift nonetheless. New players can take advantage of this no-brainer bonus for a guaranteed win on any game today.

Sign up with this DraftKings Maryland promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 guaranteed. All it takes is a sign-up, a Qualifying deposit, and a $5 wager on any NFL or NBA game to lock in this bonus cash.

There are eight games to choose from between the NFL and NBA on Christmas Day. While the NBA is always a big deal on Christmas, the NFL is joining the party since the holiday falls on a Sunday.

Maryland is the most recent state to launch sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook was one of the first apps to launch. Maryland bettors can still reap the benefits of this exclusive new-user promo.

Click here to automatically enable this DraftKings Maryland promo code offer and bet $5 on any Christmas game to win $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Offers $200 No-Brainer Bonus

The term “no-brainer” is thrown around a lot in sports betting, but it applies to this situation. Anyone who signs up with this DraftKings Maryland promo will be able to win $200 in bonus cash with almost no effort.

Simply signing up and placing a $5 wager on any NFL or NBA game will trigger this bonus. In other words, there is no need to sweat out that original wager. Putting in the $5 bet will be enough for Maryland bettors to win.

New players who claim this DraftKings Maryland promo will receive eight $25 bonus bets. Bettors can use these bonus bets on the NBA, NFL, NHL, college basketball, college football, and more. It’s a great time to hit the ground running with this offer in Maryland.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Maryland Promo Code

Remember, this is an exclusive promo just for Maryland bettors at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a closer look at how new users can sign up and claim this offer. Follow the steps below:

Click this link to get started without a promo code. Using the links on this page will trigger this offer.

to get started without a promo code. Using the links on this page will trigger this offer. Set up a new account by filling out the prompts with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this no-brainer bonus.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app through the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL or NBA game. Win $200 in bonus cash automatically.

Other Ways to Bet the NFL, NBA on Christmas

There are tons of different ways to bet on the Christmas Day action. Obviously, we recommend taking advantage of this Maryland promo first and foremost, but there are other ways to win. Check out the promos page for DraftKings Sportsbook. This is where new and existing bettors can grab promos like same game parlay insurance, Christmas no-sweat bets, stepped up same game parlays, and more.

