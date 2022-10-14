Scope of Literature

In the final year our Professor of literature asked: what is the use of literature. He was talking about the utility of literature in life. The question Struck our Minds and we all present in the classroom, were dumbfounded, asking ourselves what we were to do with the degree. No one was able to answer the question. The Reverend teacher then explained the term literature and the true value of studying it. One of his remarks regarding the topic made a deep and everlasting impression on my mind. They said, “Literature will at least keep you within Humanitarian lines”.

This was enough for me to understand and to give a real meaning for studying the literature. Here I have tried to work out my argument around the remark made by the professor. The remark leads me to the conclusion that literature has the potential to keep humans within human lines. Leaving this point for a while, let us try to understand what literature is? There are scores of Definitions and some of them are:

1. Anything written artistically is called literature.

2. Written material, such as novels, poems and plays, that is valued for its language and content.

The first definition brings us to the question of criteria for a written work to be artistic: which work is to be credited with the artistic tag and which is not? The answer may be within the second definition, from which we may deduce the notion that the work which is valued for its language and content is artistic in its nature. But this notion again raises the question of validity of language and content. It raises the question which kind of language is valuable and which content is suitable. How we can judge the degree of suitability of a language and the effect of the content. To be precise a work which stands the test of time, is artistic and hence valued for its language and content. This is true to a good extent but it puts us into another problem that we are then supposed to wait for generations to pass to see the credibility of a work and adding to it the danger of changing taste with changing time.

The work which is appreciated at present may not be liked in the future or vice-versa. Therefore, the definition of literature needs to be simplified. It may be said that the writing that appeals and touches the basic general human feelings, bursting out of the human soul, is literature. The basic human feelings and instincts are the same. Human beings, in their private lives, dream. They dream of perfection and prosperity. They dream of love and peace. The human emotions are the same because the constituents of the human soul are similar. Therefore, any written material which appeals to the human feelings and soul is appreciated by every Reader and is considered artistic or literary. While writing, a Writer not only gives the expression to his feelings but he/she also shares them with his/her fellow beings. While reading the Sonnets of Shakespeare or the songs of Rasool Mir, we are taken by the Instincts of love. Wahab Khar and John Milton take us into moral and religious frame. Ghalib can’t be ignored while talking about the feelings of love. Social Instincts are Touched when we read Prem Chand. Iqbal is worth mentioning for Divine philosophy. In short, every aspect of human life is touched by literature.

The artistic degree of writing depends on the insight that the Writer has over the human soul. But there has always been a danger of corruption of human soul: the corruption of dreams. While making efforts for perfection and prosperity, humans forget the basic spirit of perfection and prosperity. A black veil goes mounting over the pure soul giving rise to what is generally known as baser instincts. The Oblivion replaces general human dreams with individual lust and greed. Present materialism, hatred, violence and sterility are the result of this forgetfulness. Our times are witnessing a slackening in the interest in literature; humans are no more attracted by poems, novels, dramas etc.

Literature is considered outdated and of no avail by some. Science and technology are given preference just because of their material aspects. Artificialism has taken over the basic human instincts, and in the interim led to diminishing of Glory of the soul enlightening literature. Gone are the days of Shakespeare when the entire population used to be involved in dramatic and socio-cultural activities. Gone are the days when literature and science were discussed simultaneously in public places. Today Newspapers and Magazines are full of political and economic issues, but literary pieces are rarely found.

This present situation takes us back to my professor’s remark: literature keeps humans within humanitarian lines. This remark has broad implications. Firstly there are lines or limits for humans and efforts for perfection and prosperity within these limits are approved. Secondly, it implies that literature has the potential to control the human instincts and the power to humanise them. The process of literature involved in controlling and cleansing the humans is distinct and peculiar.

Literature takes the Readers into the dream world which touches their souls, as said earlier that all humans dream. Undergoing a waking dream, the Readers are morally upgraded. Literature guides the Readers to spend a pure life free from lust, greed, hatred and other countless harmful elements. Literature preaches how to live but it does it indirectly rather than forcefully imposing the moral and social laws. It prepares humans unconsciously to accept and practice in real life the positive codes, the codes which have been accepted by humans since the dawn of civilization.

Such is the scope of literature which is not less than any other field of study. It is true that one plus one is equal to two as claimed by logical sciences, but at the same time it is also true that human minus feelings is equal to beast. It is true that science has landed man on the moon, but one must not forget the dream behind such accomplishments. If economic sciences boast of the economic boom, it is to remember that money and material does not feed the human soul.

Human soul is fed by passions and feelings provided by literature. Man in his forgetfulness has been trying to be the God of the universe while forgetting the meaning of being human. Literature as a universal religion is always at man’s rescue to guide him through the course of life.

