English Literature has a vast scope and high demand in the present age. There are so many public and private sectors in which people with a qualification in English Literature are required throughout the year. A person can quickly build a successful career in this field. A degree in English literature can open a gateway to numerous job opportunities in Pakistan. Are you interested in Pursuing English literature but afraid that there might be any scope of English literature in Pakistan? Don’t worry because you have landed on the right page. In this article, we have discussed the scope of English literature in Pakistan. So, read on to find out more about the scope of English literature in Pakistan.

What is English literature?

English Literature refers to the study of texts from around the globe, written in the English language. By studying for a degree in English Literature, an individual will learn how to analyze a multitude of texts and write clearly using several different styles. There are many types in the study of English literature which include poetry, drama, fable, autobiography, biography, prose, science fiction, and journalistic literature. Literature is quite a broad term that refers to almost any widely available written work that centers on a common theme. All literature can be sorted into one of two categories which includes nonfiction, which describes writing based on facts, and fiction, which is fabricated to some degree.

Scope of English Literature in Pakistan?

The scope of English literature is quite wide in Pakistan, and it holds a lot of importance. An English Literature Degree holder can easily get employment in some of Pakistan’s most reputable fields with handsome salary packages. One can build a successful career in this field as it opens many job opportunities. Hence, the scope of English literature in Pakistan is high and in demand.

Jobs for English Literature

Due to the high demand for this field, finding a job in this field is an easy task as there are many high-paying jobs available in Pakistan.

⁃ Teaching

⁃ Professor

⁃ Content Writer

⁃ Copywriter

⁃ Editor

⁃ Communication expert

⁃ SEO Analyst

⁃ And much more

What is the salary?

The salary depends on the skills, specialization, and work experience of an individual, it also depends on where the person works. The salary also depends in which city a person is working in as the salaries may vary from city to city. But the starting salary in Pakistan is 45,000 per month- 60,000 per month. However, many top-notch companies even offer salaries up to Rs. 80,000 per month- 150,000 per month, to fresh graduates with exceptional skills.

Which Universities offer English Literature in Pakistan?

There are tons of Universities in Pakistan that offer a degree in English Literature but some of the best ones are:

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Kinnaird College

UMT

GCU

LCWU

The University of Punjab

University of Jhang

Hazara University

UCP

University of South Asia

University of Karachi

