Scoot Henderson, the projected No. 2 players in the 2023 NBA draft, returning to the court soon

LAS VEGAS — The G League Ignite have been without their star point guard, Scoot Henderson, since Nov. 18, after Henderson suffered a concussion and nose fracture in a game against the Salt Lake City Stars. The 18-year-old put on a show in October against projected No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama and has done enough to solidify himself as one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA draft.

Many Scouts and executives around the league thought Henderson would shut things down after not playing in over a month, but Henderson has other plans.

“I don’t like that,” Henderson told Yahoo Sports. “If I feel good, I’m going to play. It’s really a day-by-day thing and I’m feeling great. There’s no injury, or anything like that, I’m just taking my time and getting my rhythm back to get back on the court.”

Prior to being sidelined, Henderson was averaging 21.2 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. One of his most impressive outings was in a win over Santa Cruz where he recorded a career-high 16 assists and added 18 points and six rebounds in 35 minutes.

“I feel like I’m getting used to the bump now and with the spacing, I love the spacing,” Henderson said. “I can just drive and kick whenever we need a three or a good shot or look from one of my teammates and they’ll knock it down.”

This is Henderson’s second year playing in the G League, after becoming the youngest player to sign with the G League Ignite at just 17 years old in the spring of 2021.

“The G League was the best option for me and just developing my game more and getting better going up against professionals,” Henderson told Yahoo Sports after making his announcement in June 2021.

There are a handful of other guards projected at the top of the draft. Amen and Ausar Thompson, 6-foot-7 twins, are dominating competition in the Overtime Elite League. Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. is starting off strong after coming back from an injury, averaging 19.6 points in three games. Brandon Miller, a 6-9 wing out of Alabama, scored the most points out of any freshman this season, dropping 36 points (including six 3-pointers) in a close loss to Gonzaga. There’s a lot of talent at the top of the draft, particularly at the guard position.

“I don’t know those guys too personally,” Henderson said. “Everybody’s different but just in my talent, my God-given ability, being more vocal, that’s what separates me.”

The Ignite’s next game is Thursday morning at the G League Winter Showcase against the Greensboro Storm. Henderson is expected to miss that game, but is eyeing a return in the next couple of weeks. The Ignite have games through the end of March and then Henderson is ready to take the NBA by storm.

“Nothing compares to a high level, every night, like in the league,” Henderson said. “Just getting those matchups against the greats like LeBron [James] and [Steph] Curry. I’m just ready to play those guys.”