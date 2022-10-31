Scobey to advance to state golf action

Orlando — Keeping the ball on the course was KJ Scobey’s goal heading into the Class 2A, Region 2 golf tournament. His goal allowed him to move up in the top five and advance to state for the first time.

McKeel’s Scobey shot a 77 and placed fifth Monday at the Dubsdread Golf Course. He was second out of the individuals who placed well enough to advance to state without the help of their teams. McKeel last year placed 22nd in regionals, and the multisport athlete said his emotions were all over the place, but throughout the day, it was all about following the game plan.

“It was an awesome experience when I found out…” Scobey said. “…I just kept moving up in the leaderboard. The nerves were coming a little bit, and I actually thought I was going to go into the Playoffs but, I just ended up doing it normally, so it was an awesome experience for sure. I actually figured it out.”

Scobey overall managed four pars, two birdies and an eagle.

McKeel placed sixth as a team, while Auburndale finished ninth and Davenport finished 12th.

