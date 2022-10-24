SCLA, Winona first-timers at girls soccer state tournament – Post Bulletin

Records: 12-4-1

Head coach: Sarah Groven

Quarterfinal matchup: vs. Breck, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 7:30 pm, at Eden Prairie High School.

State appearances: 1998, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2008, 2011, 2017, 2018, 2019.

Top players: Sr. Amelia Gossman (14 goals, 12 assists); Jr. Rose Otto (11 goals); Jr. Becca Cook (11 goals); Sr. Grace Buntrock (defense, 1 goal); Sr. Ellie Baudhuin (defence); So. Addison Lange (goalie has allowed 1 goal in Playoffs and 14 this season, has 10 shutouts.)

About their opponent: Breck is ranked fourth in Class A and is seeded second in the state tournament. The Mustangs enter 10-6-1, with 2.4 goals scored per game and 1.2 allowed per game. Breck beat Lourdes 1-0 in the teams’ only meeting this season, on Sept. 24 at Breck. The Mustangs haven’t lost a game since falling 3-2 to St. Paul Academy on Sept. 22. Breck’s top scorer is Georgia Lewin-Mills with 11 goals. She also has six assists. Jojo Weissman has 10 goals and six assists.

About the Eagles: Well. 7-ranked Lourdes is the Section 2A champion, having beaten Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1-0 in overtime in the title match. In the playoffs, Lourdes outscored its three opponents by a combined 15-1. The Eagles are averaging 3 goals per game and allowing a measly .8. Top scorer is Amelia Gossman, with 14 goals. It was Gossman who had the perfectly laid pass to Bryn Billmeier for the overtime game-winner on Thursday, Oct. 20. This is the 11th state tournament for Lourdes, which has had a series of first-round exits in recent years. The Eagles’ last state appearance was in 2019. Lourdes enters this state tournament unseeded.

Coach Groven says: “We’re battle tested and healthy and I feel good about that. We’ve played some tough teams that have exposed a few of our gaps so we know how we need to play and where our Mindset needs to be. We’ve had a great playoff run, even though we only scored one goal in the section final, we dominated the second half and were able to work through some game adversity by becoming stronger and more confident as the game went along. Our upperclassmen have played in ‘big games’ throughout their careers so they understand what is coming. Confidence is the key and we play Breck who we lost to 1-0 in the second half, so it’s going to be a great matchup.”

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura Saints

Records: 13-2-2.

Head coach: Taige Puetz.

Quarterfinal matchup: vs. St. Paul Academy, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 pm, at Eden Prairie High School.

State appearances: First time to state.

Top players: Jr. Makadyn Gust (goalie has 146 saves, 7 goals against, .954 save percentage, 11 shutouts), Jr. Araceli White (18 goals), Jr. Mya Omdahl (10 goals, 7 assists), So. Samantha Perez (10 goals, 6 assists), Jr. Payton Schiebel (5 assists), Sr. Katie Hoffman (5 assists).

About their opponent: St. Paul Academy is the No. 3 seed in the state tournament. SPA is 9-5-3 overall. It’s won its last five games, including a 1-0 upset of No. 1-ranked Minnehaha Academy in its Section 3A title match. Sawyer Bollinger Danielson is the team’s Offensive star, with more than 20 goals this season. The sophomore had a four-goal game against St. Agnes.

About the Saints: Unranked and unseeded in this state tournament, SCLA has had a magical season. That includes tying powerful Lourdes once this season, 0-0, and winning two of three matches with powerful Winona Cotter. One of those was a 2-1 win in the Section 1A championship. This is SCLA’s first trip to the state tournament. The Saints have one of the top and most athletic goalies in the state, all-around star Makadyn Gust. She’s allowed just seven goals all season. The Saints also have an elite scorer in Araceli White, with 18 goals.

Coach Puetz says: “The great thing about our team this year is that we have a lot of people who can score. We’re not just a one-trick pony. That, and just how well the girls get along and like each other and have fun. I think that has got us to this point.”

Records: 12-5-2.

Head coach: Kathryn Pearce

Quarterfinal matchup: vs. Mahtomedi, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 5:30 p.m., at Farmington High School.

State appearances: First time to state.

Top players: Faith Quinn (10 goals, 11 assists), Alivia Bell (16 goals, 4 assists), Gwenyth Buswell (7 goals, 9 assists), Benna Wells (goalie has saved 85 shots, 8 shutouts, .77 save percentage).

About their opponent: Mahtomedi is favored to win the state tournament. It is ranked first and seeded first. The Zephyrs are 16-2 and are outscoring their opponents 4.6-0.6. They are on a 14-game winning streak. Mahtomedi beat Mayo 5-0 this season and Century just 3-2. The Zephyrs are the state’s Defending champion.

About the Winhawks: Winona averages 2.9 goals per game and gives up 1.4 gpg. The Winhawks haven’t lost a game since falling 2-1 to Century on Sept. 20. In the playoffs, they beat Austin 4-0, Kasson-Mantorville 2-0 and Byron 2-1. Winona’s season got off to a rough start, as it began 0-4-1. Star Alivia Bell (16 goals, 4 assists) is just an eighth grader.

Coach Pearce says: “I’m unbelievably proud of our team. We’ve improved so much throughout the season and it’s so special knowing that all of their hard work has paid off. No matter what happens in the state tournament, this team has so much to be proud of.”