Scituate High golf wins another Fisher Division Championship

SCITUATE – After losing five of last season’s top Golfers to graduation and another one to a knee injury suffered over the summer, Will Seward had every right to wonder what his Scituate High golf team would look like this season. Turns out they look like the still reigning and Defending Patriot League Fisher Division champions.

Despite not having one golfer with any considerable varsity experience at the start of the season, the Sailors proved to be very quick learners on the way to a 16-2 record and a fourth Patriot League Fisher Division team Championship in a row. The only losses this season came in the first match of the year to Hingham High and another one in the middle of the schedule to Duxbury High.

Scituate High golf wins another Fisher Division Championship

The Sailors capped off the regular season Wednesday with a 255-267 win over Plymouth South at the Atlantic Country Club. A trio of Scituate Golfers – Juniors Zach Fernandes and Thomas McMellen, and sophomore Stephen Marshall – shared medalist honors by carding a 40 on the challenging Plymouth golf course.

Seward credited his players with turning what could have been a season with a major learning curve into a straight road to the league title.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button