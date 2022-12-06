Science Of Medicine Is Art Of Healing

Literature and medicine share an intrinsically enduring relationship. Doctors turn to literature, both its forms and plots, to understand what happens in their patients’ lives. This helps them to increase their own narrative competence, to develop empathy, to interpret the texts of medicine more accurately and to deepen their capabilities for reflection and self-knowledge. Amalgamation of these skills, attitudes and bodies of knowledge contribute to the effective practice of medicine.

“The science of medicine is the art of healing. And therefore I believe that there is a commonality between medicine and writing. Both need Discipline and determination,” says Dr Mukra Batra, Founder, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies.

“As a Doctor when I ask someone to stay healthy, they need to follow my instructions and they need to be disciplined and determined. This is particularly true of any problem which is chronic, especially weight loss,” he adds.

Discussing about his book ‘The Nation’s Homeopath’, he says there were a lot of things to mention but I have only stuck to the things that are really interesting for readers.

Dr Batra was speaking at the Indian Business Literature Festival, India’s Largest Non Fiction Books Festival & Award.