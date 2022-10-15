Science & Arts (OK) Drovers and #1 MACU Conclude in Stalemate

VSN (admin) Published Saturday, October 15, 2022 – 09:30 AM





CHICKASHA, Okla. – Friday night, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (8-3-2, 3-1-1 SAC) delivered an impressive performance as they concluded in a 1-1 draw with No. 1 ranked Mid-America Christian University (11-1-1, 4-0-1 SAC).

In the 18th minute of the first half, Gideon Bossman (SR/Wiamose, Ghana) Struck for his fifth goal of the season, Assisted by Justin Croke (JR/Waterford, Ireland) and Devon Charles (JR/Sangre Grande, Trinidad & Tobago ).

The Drovers Briefly believed they had taken a 2-0 in the 38th minute, but the goal was disallowed due to a hand-ball foul. After the controversial call by the referee, the score remained 1-0 going into halftime.

Following the break, MACU was able to tie the game at 1-1 in the 72nd minute of action.

Both teams had quality chances to take the lead once more, but Stellar defense forced the match to end in a draw.

As a team, the Drovers attempted nine shots, with three being on goal, while the Evangels attempted 22 shots, with five being on target.

Louis Owens (SO/Basingstoke, England) now owns a 1-0-1 record after the stalemate, stopping four of the five shots he faced.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Drovers will return to the pitch on Wednesday, October 19, as they host Central Christian College on Senior Night. The Women’s game is scheduled for 5:00 PM CT, followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 PM CT at McLaughlin Field.

Mid-America Christian University University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Soccer Men’s Sooner Athletic Conference Game Results