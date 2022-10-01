Schulze’s Big Night Leads Princeton Past Yale 6-1 As Eight Different Tigers Have A Goal Or Assist

Next Game: at UConn 10/2/2022 | 12:00 PM October 02 (Sun) / 12:00 PM at UConn

The biggest player on the field for the Princeton field hockey team Friday night at Yale was the smallest player on the roster. Grace Schulze all 5-1 of her, was everywhere for the Tigers, and the result was a successful start to a weekend in Connecticut.

Schulze scored twice, both times on major hustle plays, and assisted on another goal to lead Princeton to a 6-1 win over Yale. The win improved Princeton to 6-4 overall and 2-0 in the Ivy League with a game Sunday at No. 8 UConn next up.

On a night when eight different Tigers had either a goal or an assist, it was Schulze who led the way with her five points. Her first goal came just before the end of the second quarter (with seven seconds left, to be exact) and turned the game from a two-goal lead that could turn on a dime if Yale had scored next to one that was fairly comfortable at the break.

And that goal was a thing of beauty. Schulze helped cause a turnover and then played “Beat the Clock,” pushing the ball into the circle, curling towards the goal and eventually knocking it into the cage.

Her next goal was Princeton’s fifth and was the result of another relentless effort in the circle. It also answered Yale’s Lone goal of the night. Her assist came on the Tigers’ second goal, when she inserted a corner to Ophelie Bemelmans, who stopped it and allowed Sammy Popper to rip one home.

The first Tiger goal came courtesy of Lily Webb who finished off a play that started with a nice feed from Helena Große on the defensive end to Hannah Davey who in turn played it to Ella Hampson . Instead of shooting, Hampson instead saw Webb on the back post and crossed it, and Webb tapped it in for the only score of the first quarter.