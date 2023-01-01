Schultz: Georgia’s unlikely Playoff win and Stetson Bennett fit together perfectly

ATLANTA — After exorcising more than 40 years of demons with a national championship a year ago, Georgia found itself in a far different place Saturday night. The defense was being shredded. The offense was in full sputter. The quarterback with the implausible career rise had just played, in his own words, “about 30 minutes of bad football,” and he had company.

But with 2:36 left in the game, a bunch of Bulldogs huddled on the field and they all kind of looked at each other and realized something that didn’t seem possible for much of the evening: They weren’t dead, yet.

No dead — a good place to be in sports.

“We all kind of took turns saying something,” center Sedrick Van Pran said. “Stetson said something, I said something. Kenny McIntosh said something. Everybody took their turns. It was more or less just understanding that we were kind of in a funk. We weren’t playing very well. We were playing kind of lackluster and it was just, like, wake up.”

Georgia is one win away from a second straight national championship. This team may not be as talented as the group that won it all last year and punctuated the NFL draft, but the level of resiliency and the not-dead-yet component ranks high with these Bulldogs. They trailed 21-7 early. They trailed 38-24 with just over 10 minutes left and 41-35 with 2:36 remaining. And then they huddled.

“I don’t really recall the words,” Stetson Bennett said. “But looking at everybody and saying, alright, we hadn’t played our best and we hadn’t done our jobs to the best of our ability, but we’re here now, and it’s in our hands now, and the defense stood up when we needed them to, and where else would you rather be? Having the ball with two minutes left and if we score a touchdown we win the game. I looked around and there were just a bunch of determined strong stares from all the dudes.”

They won. Of course they won. Just as they had the other 13 games this season, even with periodic hiccups. Bennett moved the offense 72 yards in just 1:42, finishing with a 10-yard touchdown pass to AD Mitchell. An 18-point third quarter and a missed 50-yard field goal attempt by Ohio State gave the Bulldogs a 42-41 win, moving them into next week’s Championship game in Los Angeles against TCU.

Not dead again. Celebration again. Confetti again.

McIntosh dropped to his knees on the sideline when Buckeyes kicker Noah Ruggles badly pulled his field goal attempt.

Kearis Jackson screamed, “We’re going to LA!”

Bennett cried, just he did after the national championship win over Alabama.

There was jubilation when Georgia won a relative video game over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl to go to the Championship game in 2017. This game was like that game in terms of drama but with an element of disbelief at the end.

But it sort of fits the season. It all sort of fits the Stetson Bennett story.

The Bulldogs opened the year with a 49-3 win over Oregon, and we all sort of assumed that would set the pace. It didn’t. The Bulldogs won a number of games unimpressively, relative to expectations. Some of the problems could be attributed to injuries at wide receiver and several new starters on defense, but nobody has been really sure what to expect each week. They bodyslammed South Carolina 48-7 but two weeks later trailed mediocre Missouri 22-12 with less than 10 minutes remaining before scrambling to win. They won impressively over No. 1 Tennessee and Mississippi State but then struggled (albeit in miserable weather conditions) at Kentucky, winning 16-6.

“We’re showing that we’re a different team,” McIntosh said. “Last year I don’t think we were really down at any point. We really didn’t have to fight until (the SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama). This year we’ve had to fight through multiple teams. We had to finish strong in fourth-quarter games.”

Ohio State led 41-35 after a field goal. The Bulldogs got the ball back with 2:36 left. McIntosh said in the huddle, “Remember Missouri.” Then Bennett completed consecutive passes to McIntosh and Bowers to move the ball to midfield. He threw 35 yards to Jackson at the Buckeyes’ 15, then two plays later found Mitchell open in the end zone.

You want to know what a clutch looks like? Here you go: Bennett was 4-of-12 with an interception over the second and third quarters. But in the final period completed 10-of-12 for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Bennett had such a poor finish to the first half, nearly throwing a second interception, that Smart rushed over to talk to him as he was walking off the field before the Coach did a mandatory walk-off television interview.

“I feel like every possession is valuable and I wanted to be aggressive,” Smart said. “We called a play, they batted the ball. We called another play, (Bennett) was in the pocket for a while, he threw a little high over the middle and he put us at risk. I told him, ‘If we’re going to trust you to do this in two minutes (offense), you have to make good decisions. Take off and run if it’s not there.’ They almost got an interception, which could’ve been really costly.”

As Smart was speaking at the dais, Bennett was shaking his head in agreement. But Bennett seems to have that big-game gene. He showed it in the Playoff last year and he’s showing it again now. If the Bulldogs win another national title, their quarterback will be a central reason.

“He’s overcome a lot,” Smart said this week. “He’s overcome us when we didn’t want him out there.”

An unlikely comeback Playoff win fits perfectly.

(Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)