Schultz: Desmond Ridder struggles but shows Falcons something important in NFL debut

NEW ORLEANS — The game followed a familiar Falcons script: some drama, a tease and then a mallet to the foreheads of all those emotionally invested.

Desmond Ridder and Drake London, a couple of rookies, hooked up for a crucial fourth-down pass at the Saints’ 38-yard line to momentarily move their teams close to game-tying field goal range and keep alive flickering hopes of a game- winning touchdown drive. Then London fumbled, New Orleans recovered, and London remained sprawled on the New Orleans Superdome turf, face down, knowing doom had arrived.

Notable was what happened immediately afterwards: Ridder ran up the field towards London to pick him up. This may not seem like that huge of a deal to some, but the fact that rushing to Console his teammate was foremost in Ridder’s mind after he was certain to lose in his NFL debut, in part because of his own struggles, illustrated some of the traits that led the Falcons to draft him. At this very early point of his career, that’s nothing.

“I saw him land on the ground for a split second too long, so I sprinted over there to pick him up,” Ridder said. “Because at the end of the day he’s going to look at that and think if he would’ve caught that, we would have kept going and scored or whatever. He thinks that one play is what broke the game, which is absolutely not true at all. I told him it doesn’t matter. We’re going to go back to work. Don’t hang your head.”

The first peek at the Ridder era was not pretty Sunday. He threw for only 97 yards, completing 13-of-26 attempts and finished with an anemic efficiency rating of 59.3.

Asked to grade himself, Ridder said, “C-minus or D,” and in terms of accuracy that’s pretty accurate. But Ridder impressed teammates and coaches with his leadership and poise after a relatively hyperventilating start. The Falcons trailed 7-0 before Ridder took his first NFL snap and 14-0 just 6:43 into the game, and the biggest concern at that point was that their 23-year-old quarterback would shift into full Meltdown mold.

They didn’t. The Falcons had the Saints’ defense scrambling at the end before losing 21-18, Mostly because of their running game but partly because of the kid’s cool.

On the drive that ended the Falcons’ final threat, Ridder threw with more authority than he had all game, completing three passes — a short out to Avery Williams, a 14-yard middle screen to MyCole Pruitt and then, on fourth-and- 5 from the 50, the 12-yarder to London. Ridder was leading the team.

Head Coach Arthur Smith was asked if he had learned anything about his quarterback.

“Yeah — I learned he’s not scared of the moment,” he said.

Teammates echoed that sentiment.

“They got off to a hot start, but they did a great job just staying in the moment,” Chris Lindstrom said.

The Falcons went three-and-out on Ridder’s first possession. They immediately came to the sideline, sat with coaches on the bench and went over plays on a tablet. After a few minutes, he got up and walked down the bench and addressed every single Offensive player who was resting, waiting for the next drive.

“That’s how I’ve been since high school,” he said. “A lot of times guys look at the emotions of the quarterback. Are they up? Are they down? That kind of has a flow with how the offense and how the team goes. No matter what the situation is, whether it’s a turnover, a three-and-out or a touchdown, just keep those guys up.”

Now Let’s be clear: At some point, and very soon, leadership skills won’t be enough. This was one game of a four-game tryout. Ridder doesn’t have to be great, but he does have to be better than this. The extreme rush-to-pass Tilt of the offense (231 yards rushing to 89 passing) needs to be somewhat balanced.

Ridder needs to make a convincing statement to Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot in the final three games that he is good enough to be this team’s starter moving forward. If those two determine he’s not at the level or even that Ridder is somewhat of a project, they’ll need to draft or acquire a starter before next season or risk not contending for the Playoffs in 2023.

Ridder said he slept well the night before the game, except for being woken up by loud music playing outside the team’s New Orleans hotel room. But he was “amped up early — I thought he was pressing,” Smith said.

That’s not surprising. They hadn’t started and played in a real game since a Cincinnati loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31. He said he was “trying to be too perfect” with passes early instead of just letting his receivers make plays. When asked the last time he felt like this going into a game, he said, “I haven’t really processed the feelings of it, yet. The emotions are down because we didn’t get a win. But what this team has shown this year is that we’re fighters, and that’s what we look forward to the next three weeks and next season.”

Look at that: He’s already talking about next season. But he’ll eventually need some numbers to support that confidence.

