Schools: Fonda-Fultonville Tops Mayfield in girls’ volleyball

Fonda-Fultonville swept Mayfield, 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 in a Western Athletic Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.

Maddy Mott had five kills and eight digs for the Braves. Olivia Linart had five kills and two blocks. Amber Cole finished with two kills, 10 digs, 17 assists and two aces, while Samara Hunt had two kills, 12 digs and two aces.

Mayfield got two aces, three kills, three assists and four digs from Meara Fitzgerald. Madison King added five kills and one block, with Brooke Long totaling two aces, five kills and nine digs.

Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons defeated Canajoharie/Fort Plain 25-19, 25-22, 25-16. Julia Jaworowski had 14 kills for the Golden Knights. Rylee Van Auken contributed 11 service points and six assists. Tatum Liverio had nine assists and seven digs, while Julia Dobkowski finished with 11 digs and five aces.

Queensbury lost the first set, but rallied to top Broadalbin-Perth, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-6 in a Foothills Council match.

Lillian Slattery led the Spartans with eight aces, 10 kills and 14 digs. Kailyah Davis had 13 kills and nine digs. Kelly Liu added 27 assists. Haley Tomlinson led Broadalbin-Perth with 17 service points, 10 aces and eight kills. Laurel Mitchell had 22 assists, while Camille Calderone and Sami Westfall had seven and six kills, respectively.

In boys’ soccer, Stillwater blanked Fort Plain 7-0 in a Section II Class C play-in round game. Ben Rubinstein had a hat trick, with Tyrese Julien, Landon Staie, Evan Coe and Jonah Hodgson also scoring. Stillwater will travel to Bolton/Warrensburg for a first-round game Thursday.

In another Class C play-in, Chatham beat Canajoharie, 10-1.