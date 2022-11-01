Schools earn first place in art league’s juried exhibition – The Suffolk News-Herald

Schools earn first place in art league’s juried exhibition Published 6:31 pm Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Suffolk Art League, in cooperation with the Suffolk Art Gallery, recently announced the award winners of the Suffolk Art League’s 2022 Annual Juried Exhibition.

The winning artists’ works are on display through Dec. 2 at the Suffolk Art Gallery, 118 Bosley Ave.

There were 72 artists who entered 195 works for judging. This year’s juror, Elizabeth Hinderliter, selected 74 works for the exhibit.

“I was delighted to see work by established artists, as well as younger artists who are just starting their journey,” Hinderliter said. “To narrow the submissions to the ones included was challenging, but ultimately, this exhibition bristles with the energy that keeps me engaged and committed to contemporary art.”

The first-place Winner will have the opportunity to present a one-person show at the Suffolk Art Gallery in 2023. The 2022 winners are as listed:

First Place, Russell Schools Jr., Rock Formation #2, Oil

Second Place: Sheila Holland, Frost Light, Acrylic

Third Place: Larry Suttle, The Last Tree, Oil

Jane Butler Memorial Award: Nancy Sanders, Resting Pandemic Face, Pastel

Everett & Miriam Birdsong Award: Jim Dees, Emergence, Water Media Collage

Award in Honor of Dana Adams: Gary Hess, Lady in Red, Photography

Sary/Rudy Award: Tracey Pouncie, Trapped in a Box, Oil on Canvas

Judy Oswald Memorial Award: Lynne Hundley, Starting Over, Acrylic

Betty Glasscock Memorial Award: Nicole Benson, Cosmos, Acrylic on Canvas

Sharon, Julien & Chip Picot Memorial Award: Carlton Abbott, Divine Sparks #2, Acrylic & Wood

Momma Jo & Poppa Jo Memorial Award: Stephen Grunnet, Dark Clouds Forming Over Inky Seas, Carbon Flame Soot, Watercolor & Graphite

Suffolk News Herald Award: Paula Morse, Smiling All the Way, Acrylic

Richardson Award: Sherry Willis-Littlepage, Close to the Edge, Encaustic & Found Objects

Rountree Award for 3-D: Jan Southard, Great Wave, Porcelain

Embroidery Etc. Award: James Willman, II, The Ricky, Sharpie Markers

Hinderliter is the director of the Duke Hall Gallery of Fine Art and associate professor of art history at James Madison University. As a curator, she works inclusively to curate contemporary art exhibitions engaged in the care of new possible worlds and social relations.

Of the first-place award, Hinderliter said she was “stunned by the work of Russell Schools Jr. The light that falls upon the rock formations in his work is both sensitive and dramatic. His use of color, unrivaled. “I appreciate all the work in this show and hope all our paths cross again in the future,” Hinderliter said.

The Suffolk Art League also recognized those who have contributed to this year’s juried exhibition. Awards have been donated by Butler Paper Recycling, Miriam and Everett Birdsong, Mr. and Mrs. James Adams, Kevin Sary and Clint Rudy, the Oswald Estate, the Glasscock family, The Picot Family, The Suffolk News Herald, Ray and Martha Rountree, Carol Johanningsmeier, Nathan Richardson, and Embroidery, Etc. The art league also expressed its appreciation to the Suffolk Fine Arts Commission, Virginia Commission for the Arts/National Endowment for the Arts and the Arts Alliance for their continued general operating support for the Suffolk Art League and our programs.

The Suffolk Art League serves as a community oriented fine arts organization dedicated to making the arts accessible to the Suffolk community and throughout Hampton Roads. For more information about this and other programs offered, please visit www.suffolkartleague.com.