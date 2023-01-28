Schoolboy striker Musa scores first league goal for Manchester United youth team:: All Nigeria Soccer

Talented Golden Eaglets-eligible center forward Victor Musa scored his first competitive goal for Manchester United youth teams as the U18s were held to a 3-3 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in an U18 Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

By every indication, Musa, who is in his final season as a schoolboy, is set to sign a Scholarship deal with Manchester United for the 2023-2024 season considering the fact that he has often played up his age group since his arrival at Old Trafford in the summer of 2021.

Norkett converted a penalty midway through the first half to give the Red Devils the lead and Musa made it 2-0 in the 32nd minute.

Musa found himself 1v1 with the Wolves goalkeeper and doubled the advantage with a composed finish after a lovely ball forward from Ibragimov.

The home team pulled one back through Leon Shahar 30 seconds into the second half, but Shea Lacey on 53 minutes restored United’s two-goal cushion, before goals from McLeod and Esen earned Wolves a share of the spoils.

Musa was in action for 445 minutes in eleven matches across all competitions for Manchester United U18s before netting his first goal at that level.

The 2006-born player has represented England and Spain at youth level.

Ifeanyi Emmanuel

Photo Credit: supercupni.com

