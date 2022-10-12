School of the Arts to Honor Preservation Champion Adele Chatfield-Taylor

The College of Charleston’s School of the Arts will present Adele Chatfield-Taylor, former president and CEO of the American Academy in Rome, with the Albert Simons Medal of Excellence during a ceremony on Oct. 27, 2022.

The Albert Simons Medal of Excellence honors former Faculty member Albert Simons (1890-1980), who had an immensely influential 60-year career as an architect and preservationist in Charleston. Simons also spearheaded the founding of the School of the Arts 35 years ago. The medal recognizes qualified individuals who have excelled in one or more of the areas in which Simons excelled, including Civic design, Architectural design, historic preservation and urban planning. This year’s award includes a $10,000 Prize generously provided by Albert and Theodora Simons III.

Presented by the School of the Arts’ Historic Preservation and Community Planning Program, the Simons Medal will be awarded to Chatfield-Taylor at 5:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 27, at the College’s School of Sciences and Mathematics, room 129 (202 Calhoun St.). The event will include a lecture by Chatfield-Taylor about her preservation work at the American Academy in Rome, as well as her efforts to Engage renowned chef Alice Waters to create the Rome Sustainable Food Project, which brings chefs from the United States to explore Italian sustainable food traditions and to cook for the Academy guests.

The Simons Medal is awarded annually by the School of the Arts’ Historic Preservation and Community Planning Program. Prior Simons Medal recipients include Peter Pennoyer, Robert AM Stern, His Royal Highness King Charles III, Charleston Mayor Joseph P. Riley, Richard Hampton Jenrette, Thomas Gordon Smith, John D. Milner, Andres Duany, Elizabeth Plater–Zyberk and Allan Greenberg.