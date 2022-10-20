School of Musical Traditions, Justice Arts Coalition Relocating to Takoma Park

The School of Musical Traditions and the Justice Arts Coalition will be relocating to Takoma Park, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma.

The School of Musical Traditions, a partner of House of Musical Traditions in Takoma Park, has moved its Rockville-based music school to 7112 Willow Avenue. Both adults and children can take lessons on a wide range of instruments and in a variety of genres and styles. The School of Musical Traditions will use the new larger facility to offer private music lessons, group classes, workshops, and jam sessions.

Additionally, they intend to host open mics and host performance series.

Takoma SPARK, as the building is affectionately called, provides additional space for individual and duo lessons. It also has a large event space, a comfortable waiting and reception area, ADA accessibility, and free parking adjacent to the building. A grand opening celebration is planned for January 2023.

Justice Arts Coalition, a national network and resource for those creating art related to criminal justice, will also relocate to the Takoma SPARK building. In addition to offices, there will be a large gallery space in this new facility. The organization displays artwork that has been entrusted to them by its network members – all of whom are currently or have been incarcerated in prisons throughout the country.

It provides a unique opportunity for the public to enjoy this art and to engage with hundreds of artists who are confined to prisons nationwide.

As part of its ongoing programming, the Justice Arts Coalition will host exhibition receptions, ArtLinks, holiday card-writing gatherings, and many other opportunities for the community to volunteer.

Additionally, Justice Arts Coalition is seeking donations of office supplies, office furnishings, and art storage supplies, and they are seeking a new Operations Director.

Graphic: School of Musical Traditions / Instagram