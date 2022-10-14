School of Communication. The School of Success | College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media

The School of Communication is off to another successful year. Below are some of the awards and achievements of our students and faculty. It’s no surprise that we are called “The School of Success”

Our nationally ranked MavForensics have competed in the first few tournaments of the season and continue their winning tradition with individual Champions crowned and top five finishes.

Keith Allen, Program of Oral Interpretation, Champion!

Trinity Weers, Impromptu Speaking, Champion!

Dylan Harris, After Dinner Speaking – 5th/TOP NOVICE

Diego Orellana, Extemporaneous, 7th/TOP NOVICE

Kadance McDonnell, After Dinner Speaking, 4th

Trinity Weers, Extemporaneous, 6th

Kadance McDonnell, Impromptu Speaking, 6th

Brooklynn Schmidt, Impromptu Speaking, 4th

Abbie Faris, Program of Oral Interpretation, 4th

Veronica Peck, Program of Oral Interpretation, 5th

Asynchronous Half Sunflower Speech in Manhattan Kansas

Trinity Weers, Impromptu CHAMPION

Abigail Faris, Prose, 3rd

Kadance McDonnell, Dramatic Interp, 5th

Kansas State Lynne Ross Invitational

Keith Allen, Program of Oral Interp, CHAMPION

Trinity Weers, Impromptu, CHAMPION

Trinity Weers, Program of Oral Interp, 3rd

Trinity Weers, Extemporaneous Speaking, 6th

Abigail Faris, Prose, 3rd

Keira Miller, Dramatic Interpretation, 4th

Veronica Peck, Program of Oral Interpretation, 4th

Kadance McDonnell, After Dinner Speaking, 5th

Kadance McDonnell, Dramatic Interpretation, 5th

TEAM 2nd place!

OATS tournament

Riley Smith, Program Oral Interpretation, 3rd

Keith Allen, Program Oral Interpretation, 6th

Other Awards, Accolades, Accomplishments, Articles, Publications & More

Andrea M Weare was elected to the leadership team of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication’s (AEJMC) Commission on the Status of Women for 2022-2023

Ghent, W. Not in My Back Yard: Democratic Rhetorics in Spatial Gatekeeping. Communication and Critical/Cultural Studies

Gent, W. & Loehwing, M. The Public Screen as Contextual Field: Visibility and Agency in US Films about Homelessness. Quarterly Journal of Speech

Julie L. Masters, Paige W. Toller & Lauren O’Leary: Intergenerational conversations on death and dying during the COVID-19 pandemic: A pedagogical approach, Gerontology & Geriatrics Education

Dr. Jeremy Lipschultz was an AEJMC News Engagement Day panelist on Twitter October 4

Dr. Lei Guo is presenting “A Computational Text Analysis of the Public Attitude Regarding the #VeryAsian movement on Twitter” at the National Communication Association, November.

Dr. Sharon Storch is presenting “Training and Development Perspectives: Graduate Students in Dual-Listed Courses” at the National Communication Association, November.

Cameron Logsdon and Abbie Syrek is presenting “Integrating Well-Being Into the Basic Course: Making Personal, Academic, Mental, and Emotional Well-Being A Part of Basic Course Curriculum, Design, and Practice” at the National Communication Association, November.

Dr. Whitney Gent is presenting “Intersectionality as Unsolvability” at the National Communication Association Convention, November 2022, New Orleans, LA

Dr. Lisa German is presenting “PLACING Research Ethics and Care in Communication: A Discussion Regarding Qualitative Approaches to Our Multicultural Communities” at the National Communication Association, November.

Dr. Ana Cruz has the following presentations at the National Communication Association, November:

Facing Motherhood Stressors: Using Subreddit r/breaking mom as a PLACE for Social Support Latinx Faculty: Finding our PLACE in Predominantly White Institutions

Dr. Cheryl Maiorca is presenting a paper entitled “Image Repair in a Social Movement: Oklahoma Teachers and their Narratives about the 2018 Walkout” at the National Communication Association, November.

Amy Ellefson is presenting a paper entitled “Nebraska Nice: Maintaining Cultural Hegemony During a Global Pandemic” and participating in a mentorship and community building round-table session with the International and Intercultural Division of the National Communication Association.

Dr. Nicky Bi has the following presentations at the National Communication Association, November:

– Product Type Matters: The Effects of Wishful Identification and Parasocial Relationship with Social Media Influencers on Purchase Intentions and Secondary Product Endorsements. Applied Communication Division, National Communication Association (NCA) 108th Annual Conference, New Orleans

– “This brand is #Cancelled”: Exploring Crisis Communication in the Age of Cancel Culture and Influencer Marketing. Public Relations Division, National Communication Association (NCA) 108th Annual Conference, New Orleans

Dr. Nicky Bi published the following:

“I Will Buy What My ‘Friend’ Recommends”: The Effects of Parasocial Relationships with YouTube Influencers, Influencer Credibility, and Self-Esteem on Purchase Intentions. Journal of Research in Interactive Marketing

Do Zoom meetings really help? A Comparative Analysis of Synchronous and Asynchronous Online Learning During the Covid-19 Pandemic. Journal of Computer Assisted Learning

Dr. Joy Chao has the following presentations at the National Communication Association, November:

– Place for Digital Feminism: A Case Study of Social Media and Gender Equity Discourse

– Place for Balancing Academic Mothers and Academic Scholars

– The Impact of the Social Media on Coronaracism

– Honoring PLACE and Creating Space for Mentorship and Community-Building in the International and Intercultural Communication Division

– Mentoring, Networking, and Building Community as Asian/Pacific American Scholars

Dr. Joy Chao and Dr. Ming Xie are guest editors for a special issue of Communication and the Public entitled “The Platformation and Transformation of the Digital Public Sphere.”

Dr. Joy Chao published “The Interplay of Subjective Well-Being, Social Support, and Social Media Use by Asian International Students” in the Journal of Intercultural Communication

Dr. Heather Hundley presented Curricular Mapping as part of the Chairs/Director’s September Professional Development.

Jasmine Scott successfully defended her thesis and graduated. Her thesis is titled: “The NFL in Black and White: A Rhetorical Look at the NFL’s Response to Colin Kaepernick’s 2016 National Anthem Protests.” Dr. Barb Pickering served as Chair and Drs. Adam Tyma and Dan Hawkins (Sociology) were committee members.

Natasha McAllister successfully defended her thesis and graduated. Her thesis is titled: “Enhancing the adoptive parent-child relationship through communication: Training seminar for parents.” Dr. Paige Toller served as Chair and Dr. Barb Pickering was a committee member.

Dr. Heather Hundley presented on a panel as part of UNO’s Onboarding Program for new Chairs and Directors Sponsored by the Center for Faculty Excellence, August

Jodeane Brownlee created a Nebraska Hall of Fame video for Neil Nelkin’s induction. It was Featured at the NBA Banquet in August.

Undergraduates received the following Awards at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association Pinnacle Banquet in August:

Cody Harms – TV, Best Sports “Eddie Rosario is a Jack of All Trades”

Avarie Howard – Radio, Best Sports News Story “Westdie Football Player Tackles Stereotype”

Ben Goeser – Radio, Best PSA “Durango”

Ana Bellinghausen, Avarie Howard, Addison Parr, Pauline Dulang, Crystal Kwaw, Kaylea Kuhlman, Maria Consbruck, and Stephanie Veloso – TV, Best Promo “Women’s History Month”

Dr. Roma Subramanian Cultivating student musician professionalism, empathy, and artist citizenship through a Music and Medicine program. Music and Medicine. Accepted.

Dr. Roma Subramanian’s interdisciplinary study funded by last year’s MH summer seed grant, “How Mental Illness Iconography Influences Anti-Stigma Responses: A Focus on Image Realism” is receiving a top paper award at AEJMC.

Dr. Roma Subramanian served as a consultant/subject matter expert with Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) on how to use social media for making the DCHD website more visible.

Dr. Roma Subramanian was invited to give an online ‘Expert Talk’ on stigma and health communication as part of the blended learning program called ‘Professional Certificate in Hospital Management’ Hosted by IIMBx, the digital learning initiative of IIM-Bangalore, India.

Dr. Roma Subramanian invited to give talk on research project called “STEAM in the City” (STEAM = STEM + Arts) Art, mental illness, & stigma: Why pictures matter?