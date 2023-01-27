Prepare to Expand Your Horizons

Elmhurst University’s School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences is home to a variety of academic fields and opportunities for students.

In each field, you will learn skills that prepare you to make meaningful contributions to society. Meanwhile, you’ll also get the chance to pursue research, prepare for a career or graduate school, and take advantage of special experiences such as studying abroad.

LETTER FROM THE DEAN

We Welcome You to Discover Your Passion

Welcome to the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (SAHSS) at Elmhurst University! SAHSS is home to more than 30 majors and 40 minors within a variety of different departments and programs. There is truly something for everyone! The broad spectrum of skills gained in SAHSS courses—such as critical thinking, effective written and verbal communication, empathy, teamwork, and collaboration—are increasingly vital in today’s complex, diverse, and ever-changing global society. Students who graduate from SAHSS are well-equipped and ready to succeed in their chosen field and beyond.

SAHSS Faculty are dedicated to providing students with the knowledge, skills, and hands-on experience necessary to lead successful, fulfilling lives while making a positive impact on society. Our Faculty are innovative, dynamic, and engaging instructors with active portfolios of research and creative work including publications in highly-ranked journals, prestigious grants, and award-winning art, music, screenplays, films, books, short stories, and more.

Across all academic areas, the focus is on student success. Faculty work with each student in a way that challenges and inspires. With an average class size of 18, students and faculty are able to get to know each other, fostering individual growth as well as productive cooperation within a community of learning inside and outside of the classroom. Students have the opportunity to work with their instructors on research or creative projects and participate in international travel courses led by SAHSS faculty. There’s always a lecture, play, concert, film screening, or dance performance to attend, too.

The links above provide more information about each department and program in SAHSS, including Faculty contact information. Please feel free to contact us directly if you would like more information.

— Courtney Waite MillerInterim Dean of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences