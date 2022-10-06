School of Art Welcomes Designer Ari Meleciano to Lecture Series

Visiting Designer Ari Meleciano

The School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to welcome artist, designer and creative technologist Ari Meleciano to the 2022 Visiting Lecture Series. Meleciano’s lecture is at 5:30 pm today, Thursday, Oct. 6, and will be held virtually on Zoom.

Melenciano’s research and practice explores Computational anthropology, the ethnographic morphing of artistic expression, speculative ideations and the materialization of omni-scoped research in the form of quasi-pseudosciences.

“We are delighted to welcome Ari Melenciano to the School of Art,” said Ryan Slone, Assistant Professor of graphic design. “From music production to architecture to speculative ideation, her interdisciplinary design practice encompasses numerous disciplines. This is an exciting opportunity to learn about these intersections and how she orchestrates teaching and making across a variety of media.”

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Meleciano is a Professor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts in the interactive telecommunications program and teaches courses surrounding design, music production, counterculture, architecture and Black Radical Imagination studies.

In addition, she is a creative technologist at Google’s Creative Lab and founder of Afrotectopia, a social institution that is imagining, researching and building at the Nexus of new media art, design, science and technology through a Black and Afrocentric lens.

Her award-winning work has been supported and exhibited by a variety of institutions including Sundance, New York University, The New Museum’s New Inc, Nokia Bell Labs, Forbes, The New York Times and The Studio Museum of Harlem.

Learn more about Meleciano’s work at 5:30 pm today, Thursday, Oct. 6.

Virtual webinar link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81858107577.