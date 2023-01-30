School of Art Welcomes Artist Alex Paik to Lecture Series

Photo Submitted Alex Place

The School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is pleased to welcome artist Alex Paik to the spring Visiting Lecture Series. The lecture will be at 5:30 pm Thursday, Feb. 2, at Hillside Auditorium 206.

Paik is an artist living and working in Los Angeles, California. His modular, paper-based wall installations explore the adaptability, impermanence and interdependence of forms, color and structures.

He is the founder and director of Tiger Strikes Asteroid, a non-profit network of artist-run spaces throughout the United States. The goal is to collectively bring people together, expand connections and create community through artist-initiated exhibitions, projects and curatorial opportunities.

In addition, Paik organizes Correspondence Archive, an online series of conversations between artists of color talking about each other’s work and careers. The priority is to center the Voices and practices of those who have been traditionally marginalized by the art world.

“We are very excited to have Alex visit the School of Art,” said Marc Mitchell, associate professor of art and curator and director of exhibitions. “Whether it’s discussing his artistic practice, the experience of starting and serving as director of Tiger Strikes Astroid or his work on the Correspondence Archive that focuses on conversations with artists of color, Alex has so much to offer students across all School of Art programs. “

Paik has exhibited in the United States and internationally, with notable solo projects at Praxis New York, Art on Paper 2016 and Gallery Joe. His work has also been featured in group exhibitions at BravinLee Projects, Ruschman Gallery and MONO Practice, among others.

The visual and formal relationships in Paik’s work connect to his interests and experiences in Classical music, martial arts, racial identity and community building.

All are invited to learn more about Paik’s work at 5:30 pm Thursday, Feb. 2, at Hillside Auditorium 206.