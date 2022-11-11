School of Art and Design to host senior Capstone art exhibitions

The Marshall University School of Art and Design has two exhibitions in early November at the Visual Arts Center, 927 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington. Exhibits on view in the Charles W. and Norma C. Carroll Gallery included Composite, which will be displayed Nov. 7-10, and Witness Actuality, Nov. 14-17.

These exhibits are senior Capstone exhibitions, created by students who are preparing to graduate, and showcase a culmination of their years of undergraduate study. They bring together a wide variety of work reflecting the diversity of interests and approaches characteristic of students in the School of Art and Design.

“The senior Capstone exhibitions sit on the line of demarcation between being a student and all that lies ahead in a professional career for an artist,” Gallery Director Jamie Platt said. “In some ways, this milestone moment is a revolving door of tradition. However, it is also a moment that checks the pulse of each new generation of artists. This semester visitors to the Senior Capstone Exhibitions will see works of painting, sculpture, ceramics and design alongside examples of works made using tools at the Forefront of technological innovation.”

Composite features the artwork of Jillian Brown, Makayla Vance, Cheyenne Elswick, Em Marshall and Nicholas Cavins. A reception for Composite is planned for 4:30 pm Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Carroll Gallery. It is free and open to all. The audience will hear talks by each artist at the reception beginning at 5:30 pm Pre-registration is required at https://www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/news-and-events/.

Witness Actuality features the artwork of Barb LaValley Benton, Courtney Virag, Zoe May and Nicholas Masey. The public is invited to attend the reception for Witness Actuality at 4:30 pm Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Carroll Gallery, with artist talks beginning at 5:30 pm It is free and open to all. A link to register can be found at www.marshall.edu/art-galleries/announcements.

Participants who register for one reception are automatically registered for both.

Admission is free for all events. Gallery hours are 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Friday. Call 304-696-7299 for more information.