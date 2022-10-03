School of 1,400 students cancels remainder of football season due to numbers woes

When Clare added Okemos to its football schedule, it was partially for its size.

At more than 1,400 students, Okemos is a Division 2 school that brings with it Division 2 playoff points for its opponents.

Few could have guessed that a school of that size wouldn’t have enough players to comfortably field a varsity team by Week 6.

But Clare got the official word on Tuesday that its game with the Wolves was off as Okemos canceled the remainder of its varsity football schedule due to lack of experienced players.

“I feel for their coach,” first-year Clare Coach Steven Spranger said of his counterpart, Efe Scott-Emuakpor. “He’s a first-year coach too, and we talked over the weekend. He’s fighting an uphill battle, trying to bring that program back up.

“It’s certainly not something he wanted to do but, looking out for the best interest of his program, it’s a decision he had to make.”

The Lansing State Journal reported Wednesday that Okemos was shifting its focus to a junior varsity schedule and would forfeit its final four varsity games.

Okemos entered this week caught in a 28-game losing streak, dating back to Sept. 6, 2019. The school of 1,429 students competes in the Capital Area Activities Conference and is canceling remaining Blue Division games with DeWitt, Grand Ledge and Lansing Everett.

The Week 6 cancellation leaves Clare without a home game on Friday.

“The guys are a little frustrated, but they understand it’s completely out of their control,” Spranger said. “They’re missing out on an opportunity to play and an opportunity to play in front of the home crowd, so that’s a tough pill to swallow, especially for our seniors.

“How they react to this can be a positive or a negative, and I’m happy with how well they practiced all week.”

Spranger said Okemos notified him last Friday that the cancellation was a possibility, so he spent the weekend combing through teams throughout the Midwest that might make for a suitable game. Nearby Ithaca, a team that Clare played to open the season 2014-17, became available when Saginaw Valley Lutheran bowed out this week, but Spranger said by that time, it made better sense to take the week off.

Clare is awarded a forfeit win over Okemos this week and will collect a healthy dose of playoff points as a Division 5 school beating a Division 2 opponent. The Pioneers are now 4-2 on the season and preparing for a Jack Pine Conference Clash with Sanford Meridian in Week 7.

Clare has a junior varsity game scheduled for Tonight at Standish-Sterling while Okemos takes on Holland in JV action.

