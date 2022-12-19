School is in session (for amateurs and aspiring pros) at the Sandbelt Invitational | Golf News and Tour Information

Indeed, the Heath is one of the best Championship tests on the planet, even though it lacks the rolling terrain of its more celebrated neighbor, Royal Melbourne. “It’s fascinating golf—strategic, interesting,” says tournament director Mike Clayton. The course was instrumental in turning the Sandbelt into an acclaimed destination after many courses had lost their architectural roots. “Kingston Heath turned golf around in this city,” Clayton says. The course opened for play in 1925, designed by Dan Soutar to be a Monster that stood the test of time. It Originally played as a 6,800-yard par-82! A year later, Alister MacKenzie redid the bunkering and transformed the 15th hole into a dastardly and iconic par 3. Over time, Bunkers were filled in and invasive trees were allowed to crowd the playing corridors. In the early ’80s, a new superintendent, Greame Grant, pored over old photos and returned the course to its former glory. Says Clayton, “They brought back the great MacKenzie bunkering, chopped down trees, changed the grasses and rebuilt the greens, and in doing so showed other Clubs how to get the courses back to the way they were originally. It was the first step in the Restoration of the Sand Belt.”