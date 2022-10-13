School holiday fun for GOAL, Nallei Jerring participants

Participants from the GOAL and Nallei Jerring programs participated in a two-day camp at Lady Northcote YMCA during the recent September school holidays.

Designed to challenge their fears and get them out of their comfort zones, participants enjoyed a range of activities across the two days. Activities included a Giant swing, archery, low-ropes course and a specifically designed team building activity.

The team building activity used peer support to teach the participants a variety of different skills to improve their confidence and their ability to work together in a team and help each other out.

A big part of the activity was writing a speech and presenting it in front of their peers and mentors ahead of their graduation ceremonies in the coming weeks.

While it was daunting for a few of the participants, they all mustered up the courage and spoke loudly and proudly with the support of their peers.

All the activities included aspects of teamwork, competitiveness, fun and education with all the participants having an amazing time.

Western Bulldogs Community Foundation Programs Officer, Amal Hassan Ali, said the camp allowed participants the chance to have some fun all while learning lots about themselves and each other.

“The GOAL and Nallei Jerring camp provided an opportunity for young people to come together and engage in a range of team building activities that developed their communication, teamwork and leadership skills,” said Ali.

“Participants were also able to learn about different cultures including a few Indigenous games which were great fun and a fan favorite among the group.