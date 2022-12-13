School cultural arts programs touted | News
Dr. Dion Stocks, director of cultural arts and accountability (testing) for the Wilkes County Schools, spoke about some of the cultural arts programs in the local schools during the Dec. 5 meeting of the Wilkes Board of Education.
Stocks said several hundred families were hosted in late October for the Wilkes County Schools Art Showcase.
“It was a wonderful night of celebration of our great visual arts program. We had numerous parents, grandparents, friends of families attending. It was great to see so many excited children and families enjoying this wonderful event,” he said.
“Our art teachers worked so hard to prepare for this night and we appreciate all their hard work.”
Artwork of students in the Wilkes County Schools is highlighted each October and April in displays at the school’s main administrative building on Cherry Street, North Wilkesboro.
Over 100 framed and displayed artworks are displayed, including drawings, digital photography and ceramics.
Stocks said the school system has multiple all-county musical events each. Separate selections are made for participation in high school and middle school all-county choral and band programs, featuring guest clinicians and performances.
There are also special musical programs for Veterans Day programs along with our elementary music programs.
This year, three students from East Wilkes Middle School were selected to participate in a 200-member chorus with students from across the state. Normally, about 1,000 students audition for 200 spots and only the top 10-15% of auditioned signers are selected to participate in this honors chorus. A nationally-recognized director teaches and directs the program each November.
Twelve Wilkes 12 high school students were selected by audition for the Mars Hill University- J. Elwood Roberts Choral Festival. “This annual event has grown into one of the Premiere choral festivals in North Carolina and, as far as is known, is the longest, continuously-running festival of its type in the Southeast,” said Stocks.
Each year more than 800 students from about 100 high schools audition to be part of the festival choir. Students are required to prepare a required selection and sight read for a judge as part of the audition process.
“Wilkes County Schools are proud to recognize the hard work of our marching band programs following another successful season of competitions,” said Stocks.
They said students in marching bands begin working in early August by attending multi-week band camps, beginning at 8 am and often going until 5 pm
“Along with numerous after-school rehearsals during the fall semester to prepare for the marching season, our band students and dedicated directors and other staff spend most of their Saturdays in the fall participating in numerous regional band competitions.”
He added, “Not only do our Bands faithfully perform each Friday night as an integral part of the high school football experience, they take great pride in providing numerous performances throughout the school year.”
They thanked the many parents who serve as part of band booster organizations. “Without our parental support our band programs would not be able to successfully compete and travel.”
The Wilkes County Schools Band Expo is held each fall in November, rotating so a different high school hosts it each year. East Wilkes High School Hosted the event this year.
All four bands showcase their current marching band shows in this non-competitive event. It also is a fundraiser for band programs.
Stocks noted that the four high school marching bands participate in the Wilkes County Christmas Parade in the Wilkesboros and other annual events.
