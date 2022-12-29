School basketball: Frank scores 38 as Northville boys’ basketball beats Mayfield in OT

Woodward Tournament MVP Jacob Frank scored 38 points, including going 10-of-13 from the line, to lead Northville to a 61-60 overtime win against Mayfield in the Championship game at Northville on Wednesday. JT Artikuski added 10 points. Mayfield was led by Christian Scunziano with 20 points and Trevor Ruberti chipping in 19.

Troy Cammer scored a game-high 30 points as Middleburgh cruised past Wells, 70-33, in the consolation game. Eric Pickering scored 14 with Lucas Shaw and Ethan Trombley each adding 10 for Middleburgh.

Five different Shenendehowa girls’ basketball players scored in double figures on Wednesday, powering a 79-44 win over Bishop Ludden as part of the Amsterdam Holiday College Showcase.

Kaleigh Montanez, Maya Carpenter, Bri Carey and Abby Stuart each scored 12 points and Cam Wilders scored 10 for Shenendehowa, which used a 26-11 advantage in the second quarter to blow the game wide open.

Event host Amsterdam fell 47-36 to Utica Proctor, which was led by a game-high 22 points from Lleneila Rodriguez. Annie Fedullo’s 12 points led the way for Amsterdam.

Bethlehem fell 63-58 to a Simsbury (Conn.) team coached by Sam Zullo, son of Hall of Fame former Shenendehowa and Broadalbin-Perth boys’ basketball Coach Jim Zullo. Caroline Davis scored 22 points to lead Bethlehem, while Simsbury’s Lauren Sabia put up a game-high 31 points.