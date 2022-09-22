Scholes tells Neville ‘most important’ goal of Man Utd career a ‘miskick’

Paul Scholes admits the “most important” goal of his Manchester United career was a “miskick”.

The United Legend appeared on The Overlap with former teammate Gary Neville and, among other things, was asked about the best goal he ever scored.

Scholes was renowned for his long range strikes and plumped for his Spectacular volley against Aston Villa in 2006, before being asked about his goal against Barcelona which sealed the club’s place in the 2008 Champions League final.

The midfielder came onto a loose ball at Old Trafford, took one touch and then smashed it into the top corner to take them to the final in Moscow, where they beat Chelsea on penalties.

“That was a miskick,” Scholes said. “It was a miskick, it came off the outside of my foot.

“If you’re trying to hit it that way with a bit of fade, it should go outside the post and then in the corner really.

“I was thinking of just hitting the target to be honest with you. When it goes towards the keeper and that way [swerving to the right]you don’t mean that, no chance.”

📆 OTD in 2008, Paul Scholes let fly against Barcelona 🚀 They booked Manchester United’s place in the Champions League final with a beauty at Old Trafford 🏆😍 pic.twitter.com/kdXcAYLoCx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 29, 2020

Neville then asked Scholes to at least concede it was his most important goal for the Red Devils.

“It was the most important, yeah,” Scholes admitted.

Scholes was then asked, in the ‘quickfire questions’ part of the episode, which young star he expected to become the best player in the world.

The former England international opted for Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland, claiming the Paris Saint-Germain star has the edge due to his ability to do more than score goals.

“I’d go Mbappe. I think there’s more to his game [than Haaland’s]. He’s not just an out-and-out center forward, is he?” Scholes said.

“They [Mbappe] can go wide, he can dribble past people, he’s quick, he can play one-twos. Haaland’s f****** amazing, don’t get me wrong, but he is [just] a goalscorer, isn’t he?”