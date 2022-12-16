Schmidt of Cleveland State Men’s Soccer Named Horizon League Fall Men’s Scholar-Athlete of the Season Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Youngstown State cross country runner Morgan Cole and Cleveland State men’s soccer player Jannis Schmidt have been selected as the Horizon League Fall Scholar-Athletes of the Season, the League office announced on Thursday.

Senior midfielder Jannis Schmidt earns his first Scholar-Athlete of the Season Honor following the Vikings Horizon League Regular Season Championship. The Gensingen, Germany, native was named to the #HLMSOC All-League team for the third straight season and was crowned the All-Tournament MVP. In addition this season, he was named to the NCAA Team of the Week after his No.1 play on ESPN’s Top 10. As a junior, Schmidt was the Horizon League Player of the Year.

Schmidt finished the season with six goals and five assists for 17 points. He also earned the season’s first two #HLMSOC Player of the Week honors.

In the classroom, Schmidt is a mechanical engineering technology major maintaining a 3.83 GPA. Schmidt is a two-time honoree of the All-Academic Team while making the Dean’s List five times. In addition, he has had two perfect 4.00 semesters and recognized on the President’s List three times.

The Horizon League recognizes student-athletes at the conclusion of each of its three Athletic seasons as the Scholar-Athlete of the Season. To be eligible for Scholar-Athlete of the Season consideration, a student-athlete must be a member of that sport’s current year’s all-academic team and is selected based on a combination of Athletic and academic achievement by the League’s Faculty athletics representatives.