Schlegel named United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel has been named a Scholar All-American as selected by United Soccer Coaches.

Schlegel was one of 13 student-athletes who earned a spot on the first team.

The Parker, Colorado native adds this accolade to a growing list of accomplishments this season including Academic All-American Third Team as selected by College Sports Communicators, First Team All-American, MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, All-North Region, First Team All- Big Ten, Big Ten All-Tournament Team and Offensive MVP of the Big Ten Tournament.

In Spring 2022, Schlegel graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship and a minor in Sustainability Leadership. She is currently enrolled in the Management and Organizational Leadership Graduate program and holds a 3.86 GPA.

As a captain, Schlegel helped lead Penn State to their sixth consecutive NCAA Sweet 16 appearance and the program’s ninth Big Ten Tournament title this season. The Nittany Lions finished the 2022 campaign 15-5-3 overall.