Schedules set for upcoming high school basketball holiday tournaments

Here are the schedules for the upcoming pre-Christmas high school basketball tournaments in the Louisville area:

Girls tournaments

Portland Christian Holiday Classic

Thursday – Fern Creek vs. Christian Educational Consortium, 6 p.m

Friday – Collegiate vs. Portland Christian, 7:45 p.m

Saturday – Third place, 11:30 am; championship, 3:30 p.m

More high school basketball:Check out the first AP Kentucky high school basketball polls of the season

Western Holiday Hoops

Saturday – Iroquois vs. Jeffersontown, 10 a.m.; Doss vs. Fairdale, 11:45 a.m.; Atherton vs. Brown, 1:30 p.m.; Seneca vs. Shawnee, 3:15 p.m.; Valley vs. Waggener, 5 p.m.; Iroquois-Jeffersontown Winner vs. Doss-Fairdale winner, 6:45 p.m.; Iroquois-Jeffersontown loser vs. Doss-Fairdale loser, 8:15 p.m

Sunday – Jeffersontown vs. Moore, 10 a.m.; Shawnee vs. Southern, 11:45 a.m.; Waggener vs. Western, 1:30 p.m.; Moore vs. Iroquois, 3:15 p.m.; Southern vs. Seneca, 5 p.m.; Western vs. Valley, 6:45 p.m

Monday – Games at 10 am, 11:45 am, 1:30 pm, 3:15 pm and 5 pm; semifinals at 6:45 and 8:15 pm

Tuesday – Games at 10 am, 11:15 am; 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m.; third place, 5 pm; championship, 6:45 p.m

Queen of the Commonwealth

DuPont Manual's Ashlinn James drives up the court as Mercy's Keziah Renee pressures at DuPont Manual High School. December 6, 2022

At Bullitt East

Monday (auxiliary gym) – Corbin vs. Owensboro Catholic, 2 p.m.; Manual vs. Rowan County, 3:45 p.m.; Greenwood vs. Bullitt East, 5:30 p.m.; McCracken County vs. Covington Holy Cross, 7:15 p.m

Monday (main gym) – Bethlehem vs. Bowling Green, 2 p.m.; Mercer County vs. Pikeville, 3:45 p.m.; Russell vs. Meade County, 5:30 p.m.; Central vs. Ryle, 7:15 p.m

Tuesday (two gyms) – Games at 2, 3:45, 5:30 and 7:15 pm

Wednesday (two gyms) – Games at 2, 3:45, 5:30 and 7:15 pm; semifinals at 5:30 and 7:15 pm (main gym)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button