Schedule, teams, seeding, how to watch live and kickoff times for AFC, NFC games

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are set. After a grueling 17-game season, 14 teams are left to compete for the Ultimate prize. Those teams Lucky enough to win a few more games will meet at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona on Feb. 12.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any of the action, here is the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, featuring kickoff times and a schedule of every game in both the AFC and NFC leading to Super Bowl LVII.

2023 NFL playoff bracket

Here’s what the bracket will look like Entering the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The 2022-23 NFL Playoffs are here.

AFC playoff picture and seeding

NFC playoff picture and seeding

2023 NFL Playoffs TV schedule, dates and kickoff times

NFL wild-card weekend schedule

Saturday, January 14

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

BetMGM lines: 49ers -9.5

Previous meetings this season: 49ers 27, Seahawks 7 (Sept. 18 at SF); 49ers 21, Seahawks 13 (Dec. 15 at SEA)

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color), Pam Oliver (sideline)

(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars

Saturday, January 14

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

BetMGM lines: Chargers -2

Previous meetings this season: Jaguars 38, Chargers 10 (Sept. 25 at LA)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Tony Dungy (color)

(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, January 15

Time: 1 pm ET

TV channel: CBS

BetMGM lines: Bills -13

Previous meetings this season: Dolphins 21, Bills 19 (Sept. 25 at MIA); Bills 32, Dolphins 29 (Dec. 17 at BUF)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

(6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings

Sunday, January 15

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

BetMGM lines: Vikings -3

Previous meetings this season: Vikings 27, Giants 24 (December 24 at MIN)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

(6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, January 15

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

BetMGM lines: Bengals -8.5

Previous meetings this season: Ravens 19, Bengals 17 (Oct. 9 at BAL); Bengals 27, Ravens 16 (Jan. 8 at CIN)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color), Melissa Stark (sideline)

(5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday, January 16

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

BetMGM lines: Cowboys -2.5

Previous meetings this season: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3 (Sept. 11 at DAL)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (sideline)

NFL Divisional round schedule

The NFL has yet to announce game times for the NFL Divisional round. The No. 1 seeds in both conferences — the Chiefs and the Eagles — will host opponents in the Divisional round.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFL conference championship schedule

The NFL has yet to announce details regarding the conference championships. Both games are set to take place Jan. 29.

NFC conference championship: Sunday, Jan. 29

AFC conference championship: Sunday, Jan. 29

Super Bowl LVII schedule

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast on Fox and streamed on the Fox Sports website, the Fox Sports app, the NFL+ app, Hulu, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Kevin Burkhardt will call play-by-play, former NFL tight end Greg Olsen will provide color commentary and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters for the contest.