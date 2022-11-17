Schedule set for boys soccer state championships

— The NC High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for the 2022 boys soccer state championship games.

State Championship games will be played on Friday and Saturday at MacPherson Stadium at Truist Soccer Complex in Browns Summit, just north of Greensboro. The NCHSAA announced the venue change earlier this month.

The 2A state Championship will be held on Friday night at 7 pm as (4) Clinton faces (10) Owen. All other games will be played on Saturday.

The two top seeds in the 1A Playoffs will meet in the state Championship on Saturday morning at 11 am as (1) Rosewood faces (1) Christ the King. (8) Jacksonville and (10) Hickory will follow in the 3A state Championship at 2:30 pm, then (1) Weddington will meet (5) Cardinal Gibbons in the 4A state Championship at 6 pm

Here’s the full schedule:

Friday, Nov. 18:

7:00 PM – 2A Championship: (4) Clinton (22-2-3) vs. (10) Owen (21-2-1)

Saturday, Nov. 19:

11:00 AM – 1A Championship: (1) Rosewood (23-2-0) vs. (1) Christ the King (19-3-5)

2:30 PM – 3A Championship: (8) Jacksonville (18-7-2) vs. (10) Hickory (21-2-3)

6:00 PM – 4A Championship: (1) Weddington (21-2-1) vs. (5) Cardinal Gibbons (17-5-3)