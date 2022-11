Schedule for TAPPS state semifinals, Finals

Here is the schedule for the TAPPS state volleyball tournament semifinals and Finals that will be played this week in the Waco area.

Plano Prestonwood Christian vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal

10 a.m. Friday, Robinson High School

Dallas Bishop Lynch vs. San Antonio Antonian Prep

1 p.m. Friday, Robinson High School

Championship: Noon, Saturday, Waco University High School Class 5A semifinals Argyle Liberty Christian vs. Austin St. Michael’s

4 p.m. Thursday, Robinson High School

Lutheran South vs. Fort Bend Christian

7 pm Thursday, Robinson High School

Championship: 7:30 pm Friday, Waco University High School Class 4A semifinals Arlington Grace Prep vs. Carrollton Prince of Peace

10 a.m. Thursday, Robinson High School

Austin Brentwood Christian vs. Austin Veritas Academy

1 p.m. Thursday, Robinson High School

Championship: 4:30 pm Friday, Waco University High School Class 3A semifinals Lubbock Christian vs. Dallas Lutheran

4 pm Thursday, Waco University High School

Round Rock Christian vs. Rosehill Christian

7 pm Thursday, Waco University High School

Championship: 1:30 pm Friday, Waco University High School Class 2A semifinals Red Oak Ovilla Christian vs. Crowley Nazarene Christian

4 pm Wednesday, Robinson High School

Bulverde Bracken Christian vs. Pflugerville Concordia

7 pm Wednesday, Robinson High School

Championship: 1 p.m. Thursday, Waco University High School Class 1A semifinals Wichita Falls Christ Academy vs. Prosper Prestonwood Christian

10 a.m. Wednesday, Robinson High School

San Angelo Cornerstone Christian vs. Fredericksburg Heritage School

1 p.m. Wednesday, Robinson High School

