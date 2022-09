Schedule, Categories, How To Watch – Deadline

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are being handed out over two ceremonies starting at 5 pm PT Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Neither will be televised live nor livestreamed, but the Highlights will be edited into a package set to air Saturday, September 10 at 8 pm ET/PT on FXX.

Deadline will be covering both shows live in their entirety both days. See the list of which categories will be presented each day below, and check out all of the 2022 Emmy nominations here. The list of presenters set for the Creative Arts Emmys is here.

The crafts-heavy Creative Arts lead into the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12 at Microsoft Theater, in a ceremony airing live on NBC at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET and Hosted by Saturday Night Live stalwart Kenan Thompson.

In the meantime, here’s the rundown of Creative Arts categories presented by day:

Saturday, September 3

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Outstanding Commercial

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Sunday, September 4

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Motion Design

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Television Movie

Patrick Hipes contributed to this report.