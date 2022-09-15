Schedule addition, changes for Auburn Women’s basketball

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn has added a home game to its non-conference Women’s basketball schedule, and an opponent in the Las Vegas Invitational has changed.

The Tigers will now open the season two days earlier than previously announced as Sam Houston State will visit Neville Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 8. This will give Auburn a total of 18 regular-season home games, the most in program history.

In addition, Auburn’s opening opponent at the Las Vegas Invitational will be Indiana. The Hoosiers were a Sweet 16 participant in 2022 and finished at No. 11/10 in the final rankings last season. The tournament venue has also changed – the event will now take place at The Mirage.

Game times for non-conference contests have also been set, pending TV selections. Weekend games will start at 2 pm CT, and midweek contests will begin at 7 pm CT, with two exceptions. The Tigers’ games with Little Rock are Wednesday, Nov. 30, and North Florida on Tuesday, Dec. 20, will be noon CT starts.

Start times and TV info for SEC games will be announced in the coming days.

New season tickets will go on sale later this month, and single-game ticket sales will begin in October. For more information about Auburn Women’s basketball tickets, call 855-282-2010 or visit AUBTix.com.

2022-23 Auburn Women’s Basketball Schedule

Nov. 3 – Tuskegee (exh.) (7 pm)

Nov. 8 – Sam Houston State (7 p.m.)

Nov. 10 – South Alabama (7 p.m.)

Nov. 16 – Georgia Tech (7 p.m.)

Nov. 20 – Alabama State (2 p.m.)

Nov. 25 – vs. Indiana (Las Vegas Invitational) (7:45 p.m. CT)

Nov. 26 – vs. Colorado State (Las Vegas Invitational) (5:30 p.m. CT)

Nov. 30 – Little Rock (Noon)

December 3 – UCF (2 p.m.)

December 11 – Louisiana-Lafayette (2 p.m.)

December 15 – North Carolina A&T (7 p.m.)

December 18 – Samford (2 p.m.)

December 20 – North Florida (Noon)

December 29 – *at Ole Miss

Jan. 1 – *Missouri

Jan. 5 – *at South Carolina

Jan. 8 – *Alabama

Jan. 15 – *at LSU

Jan. 19 – *at Mississippi State

Jan. 22 – *Be Miss

Jan. 26 – *at Kentucky

Jan. 30 – *Florida

February 5 – *Arkansas

February 9 – *South Carolina

February 12 – *at Alabama

February 16 – *Texas A&M

February 19 – *at Tennessee

February 23 – *at Georgia

February 26 – *Vanderbilt

March 1-5 – SEC Tournament (Greenville, SC)

*SEC Game

All times Central and subject to change