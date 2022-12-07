Schafer, Hill girls basketball Downs Agnes Irwin – PA Prep Live

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hill 47

Agnes Irwin 42

Highlights: Annabella Schafer scored a game-high 16 points for Hill School in a home win over Agnes Irwin. Courtney Bodulus also saw double figures with 13 points for the Blues.

Agnes Irwin: Simone H. 4 6-7 15; Hairy’s D. 2 3-4 8; Gietz 2 1-2 6; Amelia B. 0 0-0 0; Janna P. 2 3-4 8; Chloe C. 0 0-0 0; Gabrielle S. 0 0-0 0; Kenney K. 2 0-0 5; Madigan M. 0 0-0 0; Caroline A. 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 13-17 42

Hill School: Cabot 1 3-6 6; Bodulus 2 9-13 13; Kvafczek 2 1-3 5; Neiswender 1 0-0 2; Eilberg 1 0-0 2; Schafer 6 4-6 16; Ludwig 1 0-0 3. Totals: 14 17-28 47

Agnes Irwin 15 7 9 11-42

Hill School 13 7 14 13-47

3-point goals: Cabot, Ludwig, Simone H., Hairyn D., Gietz, Janna P., Kenneay K.

55 Oley Valley,

34 Pottsgrove

Highlights: Morgan Snyder went 11-for-22 at the free throw line and scored 22 points in a win for Oley Valley over Pottsgrove. Jessica Carroll led the Falcons with 15 points and Aleah Rockmore added 11.

Pottsgrove: Rockemore 4 0-0 11; O. Eckman 0 0-0 0; Carroll 6 3-3 15; Bradley 0 0-0 0; Dougherty 1 0-0 2; M. Eckman 2 2-6 6. Totals: 13 5-9 34

Oley Valley: Wheeler 5 1-3 11; Higgins-Haas 0 0-0 0; Messner 4 0-0 8; Magee 0 0-0 0; Pekuri 0 0-0 0; Snyder 5 11-12 22; Bughler 6 0-0 12; Julia Wagner 1 0-0 2; Walters 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 12-15 55

Pottsgrove 7 12 8 7-34

Oley Valley 7 22 16 10-55

3-point goals: Snyder, Rockemore 3

Spring Ford 64,

25 Upper Merion

Anna Azzara out-scored the opposition on her own in a 29-point performance that carried the Rams to a PAC crossover win over the Vikings. Katie Tiffan netted 10 for Spring-Ford in its opener.

Spring-Ford: Brescia 2 0-0 5, Preuss 1 2-4 4, Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Allocca 0 0-0 0, Miller 2 0-1 5, Azzara 12 3-4 29, Tiffan 4 2- 2 10, VanDerzee 1 0-0 3, Pettinelli 2 0-2 4, Quinn 0 0-0 0, Robbins 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 7-13 64.

Upper Merion: Coles 1 1-2 3, Maiden 4 0-0 10, Canete 0 0-0 0, Dougherty 0 0-0 0, Fuqua 4 1-2 9, Callison 0 1-2 1, Nicolai 0 0-0 0, Kokenberger 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-1 2, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-7 25.

Spring-Ford 23 23 16 2 – 64

Upper Merion 3 10 2 10 – 25

3-point goals: Azzara 2, Brescia, VanDerzee, Miller; Countries 2

Pottstown 40, Daniel Boone 29

Highlights: Tamaya Jarrett scored 17 points and Mikyla Brandon added 15 to lead the Trojans to a non-league win Tuesday night at Daniel Boone. Liv Welker scored 16 for the Blazers.

Pottstown: Hill 1 0-4 2; McClune 0 1-5 1; Diaz 0 0-0 0; Jarrett 5 3-6 17; Brandon 4 6-11 15; Weller 1 3-4 5; White 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 13-30 40

Daniel Boone: Goodhart 0 1-2 1, Tritz 1 4-4 6, Okuniewski 1 0-0 2, Germany 0 0-0 0, Hall 0 0-0 0, Welker 6 4-7 16, Hofer 1 0-2 2, Fetrow 1 0-0 2, Totals 10 9-15 29

Pottstown 7 11 13 9 – 40

Daniel Boone 7 2 7 13 – 29

3-point goals: Jarrett 4, Brandon

Perkiomen Valley 64, Unionville 54

Highlights: Three Vikings scored in double figures Tuesday night in a non-league win at Unionville. Quinn Boettinger led PV with 21 points, Bella Bacani followed with 16 and Grace Galbavy added 15. Elle Johnson led the Longhorns with 18 points and Milana Amoss scored 15.

Perkiomen Valley: A Stein 0 0-0 0, Bacani 6 2-3 16, Smith 2 0-1 6, E Stein 0 0-0 0, L Stein 2 1-2 6, Boettinger 9 3-8 21, Galbavy 6 3-3 15, Totals 25 9-17 64

Unionville: Lang 1 2-4 4, Amoss 5 1-3 13, Baughan 1 0-0 3, Johnson 6 5-5 18, Angstadt 4 0-2 8, Megill 1 2-4 4, Menninger 1 2-2 4 , Totals 19 12-20 54

Perkiomen Valley 17 11 19 17 – 64

Unionville 9 14 15 16 – 54

3-point goals: Bacani 2, Smith 2, L Stein, Amoss 2, Baughan, Johnson

BOYS BASKETBALL

60 Pottsgrove,

Oley Valley 52

Highlights: Nadhir Ward amassed 26 points with four shots from 3-point range in a win for Pottsgrove over Oley Valley at home. Deymein Doctor scored 13 points for the Falcons and Gabe Rinda added 12. Ben Debalko (15), Keith Neal (14) and Chase Rubendall (10) all reached double-digit figures for Oley Valley.

Oley Valley: Neal 5 3-4 14; Tureh 1 0-0 2; Kelly 1 3-4 6; Gallardo 0 1-4 1; Rubendall 5 0-0 10; Debalko 6 0-0 15; Turchi 2 0-0 4. Totals: 20 7-12 52

Pottsgrove: Simon 0 0-0 0; Doctor 5 0-0 13; Chest 4 4-4 12; Clark 0 1-2 1; Ward 11 0-0 26; Smith 0 0-0 0; Marshall 2 2-3 8; Phillips 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 7-9 60

Oley Valley 10 22 10 10-52

Pottsgrove 12 19 12 17-60

3-point goals: Neal, Kelly, Debalko 3, Doctor 3, Ward 4, Marshall 2

54 Brandywine Heights,

Upper Perkiomen 48

Highlights: Scotty Kay (13 points) and Brecken Hermany (10) led the way for Brandywine Heights at Upper Perkiomen. Owen Williams was the lone double-digit scorer for the Indians with 10 points.

Upper Perkiomen: Williams 3 3-4 10; Avant-Brown 3 0-0 9; Keyser 0 3-4 3; Badea 2 4-4 8; Schniedt 0 0-0 0; Rieg 0 0-0 0; Bosler 1 0-0 3; Northern 3 0-0 6; Rice 4 1-2 9. Totals: 16 11-14 48

Brandywine Heights: Kanter 2 1-3 5; Coffin 1 0-0 2; Walakovito 3 3-5 9; Hermany 3 1-2 10; Clark 3 1-2 8; Croff 0 0-0 0; Lantz 1 1-2 3; Kay 5 1-5 13; Winkler 1 2-2 4. Totals: 19 10-21 54

Upper Perkiomen 6 13 14 15-48

Brandywine Heights 20 8 15 17-54

3-point goals: Williams, Avant-Brown, Bosler, Hermany, Kay 2, Clark, Kay

Perkiomen Valley 65,

Chichester 61

Highlights: Julian Sadler posted 28 points and Kyle Shawaluk scored 17 in a win for Perkiomen Valley at home over Chichester. Sadler banked a trio of shots from 3-point range while Shawaluk hit four threes. Morgan McKinney had 11 points for the Vikings. Maz Sayed put up 26 points for Chichester, which had four players see double figures on the night.

Chichester: Sayed 10 4-7 26; A.Keys 4 3-2 10; Z.Keys 4 2-2 11; Wildrick 3 2-2 11; Anderson 0 0-0 0; Gordy 0 0-0 0; Clay 1 0-0 3; Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals:

Perkiomen Valley: Thear 0 1-2 1; Hansen 2 0-0 4; Brady 0 0-0 0; Sadler 8 9-11 28; Murphy 0 0-0 0; Shawaluk 6 1-2 17; Nelson 1 2-6 4; Iskandarani 0 0-0 0; McKinney 5 1-6 11; Tagert 0 0-2 0. Totals: 22 14-29 65

Chichester 11 23 16 11-61

Perkiomen Valley 13 15 18 19-65

3-point goals: Sadler 3, Shawaluk 4, Sayed 2, A. Keys 2, Z. Keys, Wildrick 3, Clay

Methacton 68, Abington 58

Highlights: The Warriors (2-1) Jumped out to an eight-point lead and never trailed the rest of the way securing their second win of the season. Matt Christian drained five Threes and was steady from the line shooting 7-of-8. Alex Hermann dropped 18 points and Cam Chilson added 10.

Methacton: Daddazio 1 0-0 3; Lagana 1 0-0 2; Conrad 0 0-0 0; Iemello 2 0-2 5; Spang 1 0-0 2; Chilson 4 0-0 10; Hermann 6 4-8 18; Christian 5 7-8 22; Hull 2 ​​1-2 6. Totals: 22 12-20 68

Abington: Rawls 0 2-4 2; Miller 0 0-0 0; Jones 0 0-0 0; Lee 8 0-0 19; Rard’s 0 0-0 0; Young 6 1-2 13; Glants 2 0-0 5; Brashar 1 0-2 2; D’Arco 2 0-0 6; Ingram 5 0-0 11. Totals: 24 3-8 58

Methacton 17 18 15 18-68

Abington 9 13 15 21-58

3 Pointers: M(12) Christian 5, Chilson 2, Hermann 2, Daddazio, Iemello, Hull. A(7) Lee 3, D’Arco 2, Glants, Ingram.

Downingtown East 57, Upper Merion 39

Highlights: Connor Shanahan scored 18 points, leading the way for Downingtown East at home over Upper Merion. Micah Hill-Benitez added 12 points. Each of the Vikings were held to single-digit scoring.

Upper Merion: Nelson 1 1-1 3; Smiley 0 1-6 1; Seals 1 1-1 3; Nguyen 1 0-0 3; McFadden 1 0-0 3; Hirshorn 1 0-0 3; Cole 3 1-2 8; Swayze 1 0-0 2; Zimmerman 1 2-2 4; Davis 0 0-0 0; Riley 4 1-2 9. Totals: 14 7-14 39

Downingtown East: Faust 2 0-0 4; Shanahan 5 8-15 18; Littlepage 1 0-0 3; Henderson 0 0-0 0; Pell 1 0-0 2; Walsh 1 0-0 2; Kalinsky 0 0-0 0; Hill-Benitez 6 0-0 12; Jha 6 0-1 12; Tafo 1 2-2 4; Kelly 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 10-18 57

Upper Merion 6 7 10 16-39

Downingtown East 12 15 12 18-57

3-point goals: Littlepage, Nguyen, Cole

Great Valley 64,

Phoenixville 31

Highlights: Great Valley cruised past Phoenixville behind a 21-point performance from Jayson Ray. Max Lebisky had a team-high 14 points for the Phantoms and Aidan McClintock added 12 points.

Phoenixville: Yurick 0 0-0 0; Green 0 0-0 0; Leo 0 0-0 0; Carruthers 0 0-0 0; Baratta 1 0-0 2; Brown 1 0-0 2; C. Cervino 0 1-2 1; Meadows 0 0-0 0; A. Cervino 0 0-0 0; Absher 0 0-0 0; Lebisky 6 2-3 14; McClintock 5 2-5 12. Totals: 13 5-10 31

Great Valley: Stahl 2 0-0 5; Morkowski 2 0-0 6; McDaniel 0 0-0 0; Otterbein 3 0-0 9; Alexander 1 0-0 2; Woodard 0 4-4 4; Ray 9 3-4 21; Metrick 3 0-0 7; Short 2 0-1 4; Maslowski 0 0-0 0; Hegde 3 0-0 6. Totals: 22 7-9 64

Phoenixville 10 6 10 5-31

Great Valley 15 18 12 19-64

3-point goals: Stahl, Morkowski, Otterbein 3, Metrick

​​69 Plymouth Whitemarsh,

Norristown 59

Highlights: Qudire Bennett and Chase Coleman scored 20 points apiece to lift Plymouth Whitemarsh over Norristown. Jaden Colzie added 13 points. Myon Kirlew scored a team-high 15 points for Norristown. Jonathan Brooks (14 points) and Andre Young (10) both scored double-digit figures for the Eagles.

Norristown: Brooks 6 2-3 14; Daniel 4 0-0 9; Gaymon 0 0-0 0; Gordon 2 2-2 6; Kirlew 7 0-0 15; Wise 2 1-2 5; Young 4 0-0 10. Totals: 25 5-7 59

Plymouth Whitemarsh: Colzie 5 2-3 13; Flowers 0 0-0 0; Coleman 8 2-5 20; Harris 0 0-0 0; Bennett 8 2-2 ​​20; Sayles 1 0-2 2; Sharpe 2 2-2 6; Willis 4 0-0 8. Totals: 28 8-14 69

Norristown 7 14 17 21 – 59

Plymouth Whitemarsh 24 17 15 13 – 69

3-point goals: Kirlew, Daniel, Young 2, Colzie, Coleman 2, Qudire Bennett 2

Pennridge 56, Owen J. Roberts 38

Bonner-Prendergast 57, Pope John Paul II 30

Highlights: Reggie Selden scored 16 points to lead Bonner-Prendergast to a non-league win over visiting Pope John Paul II. on Tuesday night. Trey Rogers led the Golden Panthers with nine points, all on 3-point baskets.

Pope John Paul II: DeMito 2 0-0 4, Rogers 3 0-0 9, Fitzgerald 1 0-1 2, Zavertnik 2 0-0 5, Reed 0 1-1 1, Bustynowicz 1 0-0 2, Bass 0 1 -2 1, Mandillo 1 0-0 3, DeBricida 1 0-0 3, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Totals 11 2-4 30

Bonner-Prendergast: Selden 6 0-0 16, Hicks 1 0-0 3, Ketner 5 0-0 11, Rucker 5 3-3 13, Eagan 0 2-4 2, Cooper-Mukoro 2 2-2 6, Venditti 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 1-1 3, Totals 21 8-12 57

3-point goals: Rogers 3, Zavertnik, Mandillo, DeBricida, Selden 4, Hicks, Ketner, Venditti, Williams

BOYS SWIMMING

Schuylkill Valley 86, Daniel Boone 67

GIRLS SWIMMING

Schuylkill Valley 139, Daniel Boone 25